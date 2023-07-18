Insider Reveals Sixers’ Joel Embiid’s Level of Interest in Trade Request

After failing to make it past the second round of the NBA Playoffs yet again, the Philadelphia 76ers currently have some uncertainty on their hands with James Harden’s trade request. If they grant his request, perhaps Joel Embiid could be next.

However, The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that Embiid has not indicated any desire to leave the Sixers at the present time.

“As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team. In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career. The source was granted anonymity because these sorts of matters aren’t typically discussed publicly.”

While Nowitzki and Bryant stayed with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, for their entire career, Bryant made a very public trade demand away from the Lakers in 2007 before rescinding it.

Embiid has not made any demands, but that could change. If he did, it’s also possible he may take it back, much like Bryant did.

Joel Embiid Hints at Possible Trade Request Down the Line

Embiid’s comments during an interview with UNINTERRUPTED’s Maverick Carter on July 13 raised some eyebrows, as Embiid said that he wanted to win a title no matter what, whether that would be with the Sixers or not.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that, I want to see what that feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one. It’s not easy,” Embiid said.

Embiid added it takes more than someone like him to win a title. Furthermore, he added that a title wins more than winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

“It takes more than one, two, or three guys. Got to have good people around you and myself. Every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can push us to make it happen. Every single day that’s working toward that goal, that’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.”

James Harden & Daryl Morey’s Relationship is ‘Severed’

On July 17, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed on “The Rally” that Harden’s relationship with Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is no longer what it once was.

“The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it’s essentially fractured throughout this process.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/aMhSJ9gDqS — The Rally (@TheRally) July 17, 2023

“The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey…is essentially severed. It’s essentially fractured throughout this process. There’s no longer that valve of open-minded, open-ended trust that we’ve seen over the course of the 692 games that Daryl Morey and James Harden have been together in Houston and in Philly,” Charania said.

Charania revealed how other teams around the NBA see this situation getting resolved if and when it does.

“(Harden) wants a trade, and he wants a trade to the Clippers. And rival teams I’ve spoke to in Vegas and now, they still believe that’s the path that the Sixers to go down potentially, but it’s going to come down to those two teams engaging and really getting to a potential deal.”