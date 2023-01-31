Sixers’ Korkmaz ‘Most Likely’ to Be Moved, Replacement Scorer Floated in Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers may be parting ways with one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players ahead of this year’s trade deadline. While last season saw Ben Simmons depart for the Brooklyn Nets, this year may see Furkan Korkmaz leave the City of Brotherly Love.

According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Korkmaz is the Sixer most likely to be moved ahead of the trade deadline in nine days. In return, the Sixers could bring back Cody Martin, who is a season removed from shooting 38% from three.

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Cody Martin

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, 2028 second-round pick

“Martin is battling left knee issues and hasn’t looked great when available,” Favale wrote. “That just means it’s a good time for Philly to try buying low. Martin fills a bunch of gaps at both ends, and Charlotte might be skittish amid his injuries after signing him to a new contract over the summer.”

“Philly might prefer a perimeter player who is higher-volume from deep—and has a better track record of making them. Martin’s 38.4 percent clip on triples last year is an outlier compared to his career clip (31.8 percent) and came on just 3.1 attempts per 36 minutes.”

Is Thybulle Also Departing Philadelphia?

Favale also included Matisse Thybulle in a deal for Martin. Thybulle, for his part, has been just as speculated about as his Sixers teammate Korkmaz.

But Thybulle, who is at least a two-time All-Defense player, is generating some interest on his own. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on January 30 that the Sacramento Kings are monitoring Thybulle as they look for better defenders on the wing in their quest for a playoff birth.

“Sacramento is said to be monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle as the Kings, unexpectedly holding the West’s No. 3 seed after a league-record 16 consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, ponder the pursuit of a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter,” Stein wrote.

A year ago, the Kings were one of a handful of teams rumored to be in on Ben Simmons. Now, the Kings are mightily improved and likely see Thybulle as a potential playoff contributor. But what would the Sixers net in return?

If Philadelphia isn’t interested in taking back huge salaries, as has been reported, then forget Richaun Holmes. Thybulle most likely could net a second-round pick, then.

Sixers’ ‘One Move’ May Not See On-Court Benefit

In a January 30 ESPN roundtable, multiple analysts, including Bobby Marks, were asked which NBA contender could comfortably stand pat at the NBA Trade Deadline. While mentioning both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, Marks explained the one move the Sixers should consider.

“I am putting the 76ers up there with Boston as a team that can contend for a championship without making a deadline deal,” Marks said. “Of course, health will play a major role, but since starting the season 12-12, Philadelphia is a league-best 20-4.

“The only move that should be considered is the financial benefit of dropping below the luxury tax. The 76ers would receive a $16 million tax distribution if they shed $1.17 million in salary.”

Salary-saving trades are never popular ones. But consider that it also comes with Marks putting Philadelphia in the same rarified air as the Boston Celtics, who have been one of the league’s best teams all season.