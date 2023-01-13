Recent Sixers First Round Pick Called ‘Expendable Prospect’

In a January 12 HoopsHype story, Yossi Gozlan previewed every NBA team’s approach to the upcoming trade deadline. When previewing the Philadelphia 76ers, he explained that they don’t have many trade assets in their arsenal. That includes a lack of appealing expendable players on their current roster, with Matisse Thybulle coming the closest to fitting that description.

“The Sixers will be on the lookout for upgrades to the bench but are extremely limited in assets,” Gozlan said. “They are also devoid of expendable prospects that could interest other teams. Their best player who fits that description is Matisse Thybulle, whose value is in the eye of the beholder.”

Thybulle has appeared in 37 of the Sixers’ 41 games this season, but his role has been diminished because of the additions of P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton, who play the same position as him. Thybulle is playing 11.9 minutes a game this season, which is a significant downtick compared to the 25.5 minutes a game he played last season.

Thybulle is averaging 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 32 percent from three, all of which are career lows for him since coming to the NBA in 2019.

Sixers May Trade Thybulle For Financial Reasons

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also previewed how the Sixers may approach the NBA Trade Deadline. Fischer said that, because the Sixers may want to save on luxury tax, Thybulle could be one of the few players on the roster who may be traded for strictly financial purposes.

“There is also a financial aspect that may underscore the Sixers’ trade deadline efforts if the right upgrades don’t materialize,” Fischer said. “This season currently marks Philadelphia’s third straight year as a taxpayer, which would subject the Sixers to pay repeater tax rates on every dollar over the 2023-24 tax threshold. The Sixers are hovering just above this year’s tax line at present, which could put players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Jaden Springer in the trade conversation.”

Thybulle is slated to make $4.3 million this season. He could potentially be used as a salary filler to acquire an upgrade for the Sixers’ bench, or he could be traded to help the Sixers save some money. It would all depend on who the Sixers are trading with and what a trade partner would want in a deal.

Thybulle Involved in Proposed Trade For Kelly Olynyk

Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez proposed a trade that would send Thybulle, among others, for Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz. Aaronson explained why Thybulle would have to be included in a deal.

“(Olynyk)’s at a number high enough that the Sixers would likely need to send back a package that includes not just Furkan Korkmaz as salary filler, but also Matisse Thybulle as someone who makes the money work and incentives Utah to make a deal,” Aaronson said.

Aaronson also explained that Thybulle’s pending restricted free agency could play a part in why the Sixers could trade for someone like Olynyk.

“I know that on its face, the idea of moving Thybulle for Olynyk is an unattractive one. But let’s say Thybulle once again loses his firm standing in the rotation, and the Sixers fear he will receive exorbitant offers this summer as a restricted free agent: cashing in on his value by moving him to a rebuilding team like the Jazz could be the right play.”

Olynyk would bring playoff experience to the Sixers, as he had playoff success while playing for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.