Daryl Morey Hints at Major Montrezl Harrell Move After Sixers’ Latest Addition

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Philadelphia 76ers are a bit of a mess at backup center. It’s a problem that’s plagued Philadelphia for seasons, a veritable (if less humorous) Groundhog Day, with Joel Embiid reprising the role of Phil Connors. What must the Sixers do to stop reliving the nightmare of DeAndre Jordan getting crushed by Bam Adebayo in the post? Go to the Conference Finals?

One person who might be willing to break the postseason curse is Sixers’ boss Daryl Morey. Speaking with the folks at the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast on February 22, Morey hinted at Philadelphia’s backup big rotation for the late-season stretch into the playoffs.

“We feel comfortable with PJ (Tucker) and Paul Reed and (Dewayne) Dedmon as our group,” Morey explained.

One name notably absent from the bunch: Montrezl Harrell. The Sixers’ backup big man owns a minus-4.4 differential this season, per Cleaning the Glass. His poor performances help explain the Sixers’ signing Dedmon for the rest of the season following the player’s buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

Dedmon, while not the world’s most reliable playoff presence (he was crushed against the Celtics during last season’s Conference Finals), is just a season removed from hauling in nearly six rebounds per game with the Miami Heat.

As my former colleague here at Heavy Sports Sean Barnard noted, Morey’s quiet on Harrell should be telling.

Sixers Eyeing Another Buyout Upgrade?

Harrell’s omission by Morey comes amidst news that the Sixers are interested in acquiring another playoff body from the buyout marked.

According to reporter Jason Dumas, the Sixers have inquired about one of such player – Will Barton.

“Source: The Sixers have inquired about Will Barton, who is still going through the process of deciding where he will play this season,” Dumas said via Twitter.

On February 21, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards had bought out Barton.

Like Dedmon, Barton isn’t likely going to be the difference-maker in a playoff series. But his 38% from three this season with the Washington Wizards would give Philadelphia another deep threat to throw on the court if Georges Niang or Tyrese Maxey‘s shot isn’t falling.

Philadelphia would have to cut someone from the roster in order to make room for Barton. That player could be Harrell, but the Sixers’ deal with Harrell includes a player option next season that’s fully guaranteed, meaning Philadelphia could be on the hook for his $2 million-plus next season.

More likely, the Sixers would waive one of its two-way players, including Mac McClung, to make way for Barton.

PJ Tucker’s Reliability Questioned

One name that Morey did mention was PJ Tucker, whom the Sixers signed in free agency this summer.

Though Tucker has had moments of brilliance this season — his performance against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was especially impressive — it appears Father Time is catching up to him.

Shamus Clancy of PhillyVoice went so far as to suggest Tucker’s value in Philadelphia’s rotation was nil.

“Tucker is a dog and the only player on this roster with a championship ring,” Clancy argued. “He’s grinded out a tough career and cashed in a nice payday this past offseason. He turns 38 in May, though. If he’s shooting fewer than two threes per game and not bringing the defense he’s been known for, what’s his utility late in games unless Rivers is going offense-defense?”

If the Sixers can’t count on Tucker down the stretch, it could force some intriguing decisions in the rotation, including slotting Maxey back into the starting lineup.