Proposed Trade Sends Joel Embiid to Sixers’ Conference Rival

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently dealing with James Harden’s trade request, which could have ripple effects depending on the return they get back for him. While they may be dealing with Harden wanting out, The Athletic’s Zach Harper floated a trade idea involving the Sixers’ other star, Joel Embiid, that would send him to the Miami Heat.

Harper proposed the following:

Heat receive: Embiid

Sixers receive: Bam Adebayo

Harper explained why both sides could agree to a trade, though he acknowledged that the Heat acquiring Embiid would put an end to the Damian Lillard saga.

“Daryl Morey is already processing Philly getting subpar value for Harden. However, a trade for Embiid (as awful as that might sound) is eased by Miami offering Bam Adebayo, a versatile four-time All-Star and two-time All-Defense selection.

“An Adebayo-centered trade package to reunite Butler and Embiid could be an easier pill to swallow. It would end any pursuit of Lillard due to lack of assets, but such a pursuit could also not yield Lillard at all.”

There have been no reports that Embiid wants out or that the Sixers have plans to trade him, but that could all change depending on how everything shakes out with Harden.

Daryl Morey’s Thoughts on James Harden’s Trade Request

Sixers’ President of Basketball of Operations Daryl Morey gave his first thoughts on Harden’s trade request while talking on “The Anthony Gargano Show” on WPEN-FM 97.5 The Fanatic on July 18, explaining what he wants in return for the former MVP.

“The reality is, if we do look at a trade, it’s going to be for one of two things,” Morey said on July 18. “It’s either going to be for a player who continues to help us be right there like we were last year, up three-two on one of the best teams in the East in the Celtics.”

Morey added he won’t offload Harden just for doing so while saying that the Sixers would welcome him back if he changes his mind.

“If we don’t get a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said. “And if James were to turn his mind around, we would all be thrilled. But, at this moment, he does prefer to be traded, and we are attempting to honor that.”

Joel Embiid Wants to Win in Philly ‘Or Anywhere Else’

Embiid caught many people’s attention when he talked about his desire to win while talking with Maverick Carter on July 13. Embiid talked about how he wants to win, whether he’s with the Sixers or not to do it.

Play

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that, I want to see what that feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one. It’s not easy,” Embiid said.

Embiid added that a title means more to him than winning the Most Valuable Player award.

“It takes more than one, two, or three guys. Got to have good people around you and myself. Every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can push us to make it happen. Every single day that’s working toward that goal, that’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.”

Despite Embiid’s words, there have been no reports that he wants out.