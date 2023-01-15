Sixers’ Three-Team Trade Proposal Lands Potential PJ Tucker Replacement

This is what most fans and pundits expected of the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the new season: sitting at fourth place, closely jockeying with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brooklyn Nets for seeing in the Eastern Conference. With a top-ten offensive rating (114.4) and a top-five defensive rating (110.4), the Sixers are finally muscling their way into contention.

The lineup is a strong one: the five-some of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and PJ Tucker has the third-highest offensive rating in the league this season (min. 150 minutes played together).

While some will point out the potentially revolving door of guards in Philly, the one spot that appears to be a weakness in the starting five is Tucker’s. Just over a month ago, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested the Sixers move for Suns forward Jae Crowder, noting that “[f]our spots of Philly’s closing playoff lineup are obvious, but Crowder could enter the discussion for that final one,” ostensibly replacing Tucker.

And in a recent trade reported by Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Sixers could land Crowder via a three-team swap that includes Phoenix and the Chicago Bulls.

“The interest has been there from the Bulls, too, all along because of the [Chicago Bulls GM Marc] Eversley connection, but there would have to be a third team involved because Chicago does not have the big guys the Sixers want,” an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. “But if they were to send a guy like Alex Caruso to Phoenix, Phoenix sends Jae Crowder to Philly, and Philly sends Thybulle and Korkmaz to Chicago, maybe add Paul Reed there, a DePaul guy, that would work for everyone.”

A trade involving Korkmaz and Thybulle is consistent with what others have reported about the Sixers’ trade deadline plans.

Sixers Looking at Money-Saving Moves Involving Thybulle, Korkmaz

This time last year, projecting Ben Simmons‘ future was a favorite of prognosticators and crystal ball users alike. But those hoping for a similar blockbuster move will likely be sorely disappointed.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo, the Sixers are eyeing salary-shedding deals, with the teams so close to getting under the luxury tax.

“There is also a financial aspect that may underscore the Sixers’ trade deadline efforts if the right upgrades don’t materialize,” Fischer said. “This season currently marks Philadelphia’s third straight year as a taxpayer, which would subject the Sixers to pay repeater tax rates on every dollar over the 2023-24 tax threshold. The Sixers are hovering just above this year’s tax line at present, which could put players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Jaden Springer in the trade conversation.”

Korkmaz and Thybulle are set to make $5 million and $4.3 million, respectively. As it stands, Philadelphia is just $1.17 million over the luxury tax threshold. Dropping that figure could save ownership significant money which could then be used again in free agency or to furnish future deals for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

Hoping for billionaires to save a few bucks is surely worthy of an eye-roll. But if Philly can save now with an eye for the future, it’s worth the move. As Philadelphia’s adopted son Ben Franklin mused: a penny saved is a penny earned.

Sixers Already Moving on From Former Top Pick?

Thybulle and Korkmaz aren’t the only ones who could see Daryl Morey’s name pop up on their caller IDs before the trade deadline. According to insider Marc Stein, the Sixers could also be looking at moving on from Jaden Springer, Philly’s first-round pick from just two summers ago.

“There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars,” Stein said.

Springer is set to earn just over $2 million this season, though he’s failed to crack the rotation in any meaningful way as a pro. His defensive instincts are there in spades, but he lacks a refined offensive game and clearly hasn’t won over the front office with his play in the G-League this season.

A young team might be willing to take a bet on Springer’s youth and defensive promise. A win-now team like Philadelphia, though, is on a very different timeline.