Eagles Insider Drops Major Hint About Team’s Plans in Upcoming Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have had one of the best offensive lines in football over the last few years.

That’s largely due to stalwart veterans Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, but it’s also due to the team and general manager Howie Roseman’s keen ability to draft well. Philly has frequently prioritized O-line in the draft, selecting both Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens in the second round in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice believes the Eagles will very likely use their pick in the first round this year on another offensive lineman.

“I think it’s a near lock that the Eagles will take an offensive tackle early this year, and very possibly in the first round,” Kempski wrote on January 31.

Replacements Will Be Needed for Aging Members of Philly’s O-Line

MOBILE, Ala. — Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has potential as mentor Lane Johnson’s heir apparent with #Eagles. “I told Stout if y’all pick somebody I think Tyler would make sense.” My story from the Senior Bowl as the pre-draft process heats up with tackles: https://t.co/rUUvVgbe5s — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 2, 2024

Johnson is no spring chicken (he’s 34), but he’s under contract with the Eagles until 2027 and he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. A replacement for Kelce, who has not officially announced his retirement from the game, is a much more immediate need.

Jurgens, who has been holding it down at right guard, could play center, of course, as the team drafted him with that possibility in mind. Due to the depth at iOL in the upcoming draft, though, Kempski believes Philly will take an interior lineman early.

“The Eagles, as you should all be well aware by now, like to have succession plans in place along the offensive line early, and in some cases, extra early,” Kempski noted, adding: “This draft is loaded with offensive tackle talent. You can conceivably get an OT at or near pick 22 that normally wouldn’t still be available.”

A Look at Some Options at OL for the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

The #Eagles have met with Marshall OL Ethan Driskell, per source. pic.twitter.com/bSAtddBKWR — LetsGoBirds (@Letsgobirds_) February 1, 2024

Philly has nine picks in the upcoming draft, including the 22nd pick in the first round and two selections in the second round (Nos. 50 and 54 overall). Who might the team be eyeing if OL is the choice at No. 22 overall?

Keep an eye on an O-lineman from the University of Arizona. Jordan Morgan is projected to get taken late on Day 1 or early on Day 2. In 22 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Morgan allowed 3 sacks and 3 QB hits, per PFF.

The 6-foot-7, 328-pound Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma is projected to get taken in the top 25 this year, and has been called a potential “heir apparent” to Johnson by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Guyton has primarily played at left tackle, but has taken snaps at RT, as well. In 19 games over the last two seasons, Guyton has surrendered 2 sacks and 3 QB hits.

Right tackle Amarius Mims out of Georgia is another name to monitor. In 21 games played in 2022 and 2023, Mims didn’t give up a sack or a QB hit, allowing just 5 QB hurries. The massive Mims (he’s 6’7″ and 340 pounds) is also projected to go in the first round, but there’s a good chance he won’t be there when Philly picks at 22. If he is, don’t be surprised if Roseman and company snatch him up.