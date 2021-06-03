‘We’re All Concerned’: Eagles Describe Crowded RB Room

Too much elite talent in one room is never a bad thing. The Philadelphia Eagles have a crowded running backs room, one where everybody thinks they are the starter. It’s going to be a vicious competition all summer to earn the backup spot behind Miles Sanders.

Boston Scott strangely finds himself as the old man in the room. The 26-year-old is entering his fourth year in Philly after getting signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2018. He’s racked up 619 yards on 141 carries with another 416 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. Scott believes he is fighting for his job every single year but this training camp feels different. He’ll have to earn a roster spot over veterans Kerryon Johnson and Jordan Howard, plus fifth-round draft pick Kenneth Gainwell.

“We’re all competitors. We’re all concerned with one thing and that’s being great,” Scott told reporters. “We all think of ourselves as starters, that’s the kind of swagger that we have in that room and we have the work ethic that matches it. So each and every one of those guys, they show up every single day ready to work, and that only helps everybody in that room, with elite talent in the room, that the standard is brought up for everybody. There’s nothing but good things that can happen from the competition so I’m excited about the guys, man.”

They are also dealing with a new position coach in Jemal Singleton who replaced long-time assistant Duce Staley. He brings similar infectious energy, but it’s still an adjustment period for the running backs.

“He’s been doing a great job, creating a relationship and creating camaraderie within the room,” Scott said of Singleton. “He’s a great teacher, and Duce definitely means a lot to me, and I appreciate everything that he did for me, and every coach is different, you know what I mean? But they’re both teachers. Attention to detail, and those are big things, as far as running backs.”

Creating Mismatches, Admiring Miles Sanders

The only guy assured of a roster spot in 2021 is Miles Sanders. He battled through hamstring and knee injuries last year but still managed to rush for 867 yards and six touchdowns. The former second-round pick continues to improve and develop while packing on lean muscle in an effort to break more tackles. Sanders also noted that he put a bigger emphasis on conditioning. He needs to take better care of his body with the NFL expanding to a 17-game schedule.

“I don’t go out there if I can’t physically go out there,” Sanders said. “I did a lot of different things with my body, like conditioning at the start of training, to have my legs ready, and to have that good in-shape feel with my legs and my body. And my body feels great.”

Scott sees a more athletic player out on the field in spring practices. He has an opportunity to turn a lot of heads this season in Nick Sirianni’s offense, one predicated on creating mismatches and putting speed all over the formation.

“I think he looks good. He’s a hard worker, attention to detail, he loves to learn, he’s asking questions,” Scott said of Sanders. “He has all the intangibles as far as a pro off the field. And then on the field, obviously you guys have seen what he is capable of doing, but again we’re learning. We’re learning each day but I definitely am excited about Coach Nick’s philosophy.”

Johnson Took Pay Cut to Sign in Philly

Johnson’s addition to the Eagles’ backfield raised a few eyebrows when it first happened. The team didn’t necessarily need the 212-pounder, but extra depth never hurts. Maybe he can turn into the goal-line rusher they have been seeking ever since LeGarrette Blount left town. And the price for Johnson was extremely cheap — even cheaper than originally thought.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Johnson took a pay cut to join the Eagles after being waived by the Detroit Lions. His restructured contract will pay him the veteran minimum of $920,000 with a matching cap hit in 2021. He had been set to earn a base salary of $1.36 million. That’s assuming he makes the final roster. If not, the Eagles would be off the hook for all of it.