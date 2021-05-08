Ex-Eagles Player Risks Life, Pulls Man From Jaws of Death

The “Lord wanted him alive” is how former NFL defensive lineman Brandon Bair described his heroics involving a fiery train wreck in Idaho. The 36-year-old retired player risked his own life to run out onto the tracks and save a man from burning to death.

Bair spent parts of five seasons with three NFL different teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, from 2011-2015 before retiring and moving back to his hometown near Rexburg, Idaho. But it was his role this past Thursday as a fill-in first responder, aka superhero, that has 25-year-old Steven Jenson happy to be alive. His life was literally hanging in the balance when his semi-truck mistakenly plowed into a high-speed train.

According to Nate Eaton of East Idaho News, Bair pulled Jenson out of a “teeny window” while the truck driver was still pinned to the cab. Smoke filled the air and flames engulfed both vehicles, yet the 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player carried on with the rescue attempt. Eaton wrote:

Bair heard a voice from inside the cab and knew he had to act fast. His family flashed through his mind as he realized he was putting his life on the line. He ran up to the truck, but the only accessible way to get to Jenson was a small rear window between the passenger and driver’s seat. “It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now,” Bair says. “I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.”

One of Chip Kelly’s Prized ‘Oregon Alumni Society’

Bair joined the Eagles in 2014 at the behest of former head coach Chip Kelly who coached him for two years at Oregon. He initially went undrafted before the Kansas City Chiefs took a chance on him in 2011. He spent the 2012 campaign with the Oakland Raiders, but it wasn’t until that 2014 reunion with Kelly in Philadelphia that a 29-year-old Bair took his first NFL snap.

“Brandon is just a unique guy. I think sometimes people look at age, you have to look at what the factors are,” Kelly said in 2014, via the Eagles’ website. “He went away on a Mormon mission. You know, great guy to have around. He’s got a great work ethic, understands kind of how you’re supposed to train in our system, and is really flourishing in what we are doing right now.”

The 3-4 defensive tackle played in 21 total games for the Eagles and made two starts in 2015. Bair finished with 1.5 sacks, 28 tackles (three for loss), four pass breakups, and two quarterback hits on 285 defensive snaps.

