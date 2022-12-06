Eagles Pro Bowler Nominated for National NFL Award

The Philadelphia Eagles nominated Pro Bowler Brandon Graham for Walter Payton Man of the Year honors. The 34-year-old pass rusher has been the heart and soul of the defense since 2010, a favorite player among fans and a trash-talking team captain.

Graham ranks No. 4 in franchise history with 64.5 career sacks, 11.5 sacks away from Clyde Simmons who ranks third all-time. His play on the field speaks for itself — just ask Tom Brady about his impact — but it’s his high character outside the lines that made him an obvious choice for this award.

“Throughout his career Brandon has exemplified everything it means to be a Philadelphia Eagles,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “His relentless passion and commitment to making a difference, not only on the football field, but in the community is inspiring. A fierce competitor on the field, Brandon pours his heart and soul into the game for his team, city, and fans. His infectious personality radiates throughout our entire building.”

Graham addressed his nomination for the national award in a statement:

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the Eagles’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” said Graham. “My journey in Philadelphia over the past 13 years has been a humbling one. This city has embraced me and supported me throughout my career. It’s been a blessing to not only play in front of the best fans in the NFL, but to have the chance to give back to a community that has now become my home. I’ve cherished every moment of this journey, and I’m grateful to be recognized alongside an inspiring group of men who are making a difference in their communities.”

Zach Ertz Nominated for Walter Payton Award

All 32 NFL teams submitted their nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on December 6. The winner will be announced during Super Bowl weekend and comes with a $250,000 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice. Everyone else receives $40,000.

The national award was established in 1970 as a way “to recognize an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.” It was renamed in honor of Walter Payton in 1999.

Former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was selected as the nominee for the Arizona Cardinals. The last Philadelphia player to win the award was retired pass rusher Chris Long in 2018. Former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth took home the honors last season.

I am Honored to be the @AZCardinals nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. Julie and I strive to make a significant impact in the communities that we play in and understand this nomination would not be possible without the help of those who support the @ErtzFoundation pic.twitter.com/GJHah1plnD — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) December 6, 2022

Eagles Provide Injury Updates on 3 Players

Three Eagles players — DT Jordan Davis, LB Kyzir White, WR Quez Watkins — left Sunday’s win over Tennessee with minor injuries. They are still being evaluated as the team gets ready to begin preparations for the New York Giants. None of the ailments are feared to be serious, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

“Nothing like we felt was going to be serious or anything that we were concerned about, and so like I said, it’s early for these guys,” Sirianni told reporters. “They are in the training room, and we are still getting feedback from the trainers and the doctors. Again, like I said, nothing that we are real concerned about and hopefully we’ll have everybody for this week.”