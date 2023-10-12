Eagles Could Make ‘Biggest Splash’ By Trading for Projected $117 Million Edge Soon

Imagine Brian Burns in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. It’s a pipe dream, to be sure, but Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report thinks trading for the Carolina Panthers pass rusher could take Philly’s defense to new heights.

“A potential acquisition of Brian Burns is the biggest splash the Eagles, or any playoff contender, could make before the trade deadline,” Tansey wrote on October 11. “Burns could be viewed as a moveable player by the Panthers because he is on an expiring contract and may bring back a decent draft pick in return.”

Philadelphia needs to shore up its secondary before it adds a top pass rusher, but adding a player like Burns to a group that includes Fletcher Cox and standout rookie Jalen Carter would give the Eagles an embarrassment of riches on the defensive line.

With the NFL’s trade deadline approaching on October 31, the Eagles have just over two weeks to make any additions.

Brian Burns Would Make Eagles Defense Ridiculously Scary

Brian Burns with a strip sack on his first series. pic.twitter.com/l339swtklI — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 10, 2023

“The Eagles do not necessarily need an edge-rusher, but this could be about adding the best player available,” Tansey acknowledged, adding:

“Burns would be a terrific complement to Haason Reddick, who has three sacks in 2023, off the outside. The potential addition may allow Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox to dominate more one-on-one matchups on the interior because of the commitment made by opponents to cover the outside. A trade for Burns would be the ultimate rich get richer move, and it may be one that catapults the Eagles defense from great to elite.”

Burns, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years, has been a durable game-wrecker since entering the league and has never missed more than one game in any of his 4+ seasons.

In 16 starts last season, Burns had career highs in tackles (63), tackles-for-loss (17), quarterbacks hits (22) and sacks (12.5), and he’s off to a hot start again this year. Through five games, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher has amassed 4.0 sacks, six tackles-for-loss, eight QB hits and a forced fumble. He did get flagged seven times last season, but he has drawn just one flag through his first five games so far this season.

What Kind of Contract Might Brian Burns Command?

Burns is set to be one of the top free agents available next offseason, so he will be commanding a ton of money. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option of Burns’ rookie contract, and he’ll earn just over $16 million this season. It will go up annually when he signs his next deal.

Spotrac has the 25-year-old edge rusher projected to sign a five-year deal worth over $117 million ($23.4 million per year). Over the Cap’s projection is a tad lower, as they have Burns inking a new deal worth around $18 million per season.

OTC has the Eagles at just under $60 million in cap space next season, so there’s money there for a player like Burns.

Is he really a legitimate option, though? Considering the Panthers have yet to win a game this season and are in the midst of a complete rebuild, it’s certainly possible. Philadelphia will likely add someone to its secondary, but if they want to get a jump on next year’s free agent group early, a move to get Burns now could work.