Eagles’ Carson Wentz Feels ‘Betrayed’ Says NFL Insider, 4 Possible Trades

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been a staunch defender for Carson Wentz over the past two years. The former NFL quarterback was also briefly mentioned as an assistant coaching candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles. So Orlovsky definitely has a vested interest in the franchise.

Does that mean he has insider knowledge of the organization? Maybe. So it was interesting to hear Orlovsky offer some pretty eye-opening comments about Wentz during a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

He thinks there is a lot of “built-up animosity” between Wentz and the Eagles, including a general feeling that the benched starting quarterback feels “betrayed.” Naturally, Frank Reich’s name came up in the conversation as rumors of Wentz heading to the Indianapolis Colts continue to swirl.

“A lot of people think there’s a lot of built-up animosity between him and the organization in Philly,” Orlovsky said. “I think a lot of people think he misses Frank Reich as a human more than just a play-caller. I think a lot of people feel that Carson Wentz feels betrayed and the only person in the NFL that he trusts is Frank Reich.”

Orlovsky put the Colts “100-percent” at the top of his list of teams that might trade for Wentz in the offseason. He also put the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions on it.

Eagles QB Dynamic: ‘It’s a Good Room’

The challenges of personally connecting with new teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the forgotten storylines of 2020. Players have been forced to meet virtually, via Zoom calls, and have had limited contact with each other since the NFL mandated all 32 teams switch to “intensive protocols” last month.

The lack of face-to-face meetings after practice could have led to a weird dynamic between Wentz and Jalen Hurts. According to head coach Doug Pederson, it hasn’t played out that way.

Said Pederson: “The QB room is a good room, it’s a solid room but at the same time, it makes it a little harder when you’re not together watching film together after practice or getting with the receivers and watching film or watching practice tape, or getting with [Jason] Kelce and going through protection plans. It just makes it a little more challenging that way.”

Doug Pederson gave Jalen Hurts the old "doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low" appraisal today. This is what he said about Wentz, what Andy Reid used to say about McNabb, what every coach says about every QB. Just once I want to hear, "Our QB is too excitable. We sedate him." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 18, 2020

The Eagles are socially distant, of course, but they have found innovative ways to stay connected.

“We talk about socially distant, but we try to maintain a level of trying to be more socially together the best we can,” Pederson said. “Whether it’s Saturday night at the hotel on the road or even at practice during walk-throughs or the actual practice. That’s a great question, something I think a lot about during this time and our guys have done a great job handling everything so far.”

Tony Dungy Thinks Eagles Move On From Wentz

Speaking on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie show, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy chimed in on the raging Wentz debate. Dungy was specifically asked whether he thought the Eagles quarterback was “salvageable” in Philadelphia?

Could Wentz conceivably return next year as the starter after being benched? His answer might surprise you.

“I don’t think so now,” Dungy said. “Again, I go back to Denny Green and he told me when I was a very young coach, if you take your starting quarterback out, you’re telling your team you’re ready to move on.”

He went on to say that he wouldn’t have taken Wentz out in the first place. But that ship has sailed and some people, including Dungy, don’t think the Eagles can go back to Wentz.

