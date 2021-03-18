Carson Wentz Finally Reveals If He Requested Eagles Trade

The biggest mystery surrounding Carson Wentz’s exodus from Philadelphia was whether he asked for a trade. There were grumblings that he requested out, specifically to reunite with Frank Reich in Indianapolis — yet the quarterback never spoke those words.

It was all hearsay, from sourced reports and talking heads in the media. On Thursday, Wentz finally addressed the media after a three-month speaking moratorium. Dressed in a sharp blue suit, the new face of the franchise for the Colts casually talked about the trade and what went wrong in Philly. No, he didn’t request a trade out of town and called the decision to leave the Eagles “outside of my control.”

“For starters, there were a lot of conversations at the end of the year with my agent and everybody, where I’m not going to dive into the specifics of that,” Wentz told reporters. “As far as being a competitor, I’ve never once questioned my competitiveness, but at the end of the day this was outside of my control. I’m appreciative of everything that happened in Philly, with all of the opportunities. I know where I’m at today, and for five years I gave everything I had, on and off the field.”

Colts officially acquired QB Carson Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the Colts’ third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Wentz refused to delve into the specifics as did Eagles GM Howie Roseman during a separate interview. However, he did pinpoint the exact moment when he began to realize his time was up in Philly. As soon as Doug Pederson benched him for Jalen Hurts on Dec. 6 in Green Bay, according to Wentz.

Not only that, the one-time franchise quarterback also apologized to his ex-Eagles teammates if anyone ever felt betrayed. Remember, there was a lot of drama over some “anonymous” comments from an unknown player.

“You wanna play the detective, find out who said it, who did what, and all of those things,” Wentz said. “But it’s like, does it matter? Whether someone feels that way or not, that’s what’s out there. If any of my teammates think I wasn’t the best teammate, I apologize and wish I could be better. Last year was tough for everybody, just building those relationships, but it’s something where given the environment this world is in, it takes being very intentional.”

Carson Wentz on the moment he thought that it may not work out with Eagles When he was benched “Green Bay was probably the moment that I realized this may not be it” pic.twitter.com/d2uf14F4rb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 18, 2021

Nick Sirianni Talks Jalen Hurts, Starting QB

Meanwhile, the Eagles are getting on with their football lives and embracing the Jalen Hurts era. New head coach Nick Sirianni talked about maximizing the things that Hurts does well, although he didn’t come out and declare the second-year quarterback the starter.

“That’s an unbelievable asset to have.” – Nick Sirianni talking about Jalen Hurts like he’s the starter, folks ! pic.twitter.com/EJU8aoIEFu — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) March 17, 2021

He prefaced the conversation by explaining how he had a different starter every year in Indianapolis — Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), Philip Rivers (2020).

“Those teams had similarities in their offenses, but minor differences just because every quarterback did something a little bit different,” Sirianni said. “That’s no different here, right? Right now, our quarterback on our team, we have one quarterback on our team, so we’re thinking about Jalen and the things he does well: what he did well at Alabama, what he did well at Oklahoma, what he did well last year when he was here. We’re thinking about those things and how we can make him as successful as we possibly can.”

Talking to reporters, #Eagles GM Howie Roseman was given a couple chances to commit to Jalen Hurts as the starter, but doesn't do it. Mentions Hurts is currently the only QB on the roster and the goal is to look at FA, the trade market, and the draft to strengthen the QB room. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2021

Roseman fielded the same question and sung Hurts’ praises. It sure sounded like a guy convinced that the 22-year-old could be the long-term answer.

“I think when people start talking about Jalen, the first thing that they go to is his athleticism and his strength as a runner. I don’t know that’s necessarily fair,” Roseman said. “This is a guy who completed over 70% of his passes at Oklahoma. He’s got a feel for the passing game. He’s got a plus arm. I think he’s going to continue to get better and better.”

Eagles Superfan Bullied for Supporting Wentz

In one of the saddest stories of the day, Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton has taken a temporary leave of absence from social media after getting cyber-bullied. Unbelievable, right? The 13-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing a No. 2 Wentz jersey, a gift the Indianapolis Colts sent to him.

thank u @Colts 🙌 i am so happy to have my guy @cj_wentz new jersey pic.twitter.com/jNNUQwzPPj — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) March 17, 2021

Hamilton has referred to Wentz as his “hero” in previous comments. A few misguided Eagles fans — horrible people, rotten apples would be an understatement — took to Twitter to shower him with hate. One guy threatened to break the kid’s kneecaps, per Hamilton’s mom.

Hamilton suffers from Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, a rare form of dwarfism that causes skeletal abnormalities. He has had multiple surgeries over the years yet remains steadfast in his commitment to the Eagles. He even started his own podcast last year. He’s a local treasure and we wish him the best!

We’ve always got your back, Giovanni. Keep being you 💚 https://t.co/V0jrexlACz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 18, 2021

