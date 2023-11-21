Eagles Stars Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown’s Heated Exchange Goes Viral [WATCH]

Things appeared to get heated between Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts during the team’s Week 11 win over the Chiefs. Cameras caught Brown having an animated discussion with Hurts on the sideline after an interception. The interaction prompted plenty of Eagles news as DeVonta Smith stood in the middle to try to deescalate the conversation.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts talking after the interception pic.twitter.com/9IMqREr1H6 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 21, 2023

The turnover occurred with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter with the score tied at 7. Peyton Manning noted during the “Manningcast” simulcast that Brown put Hurts in a “bad spot” by changing the route.

“It’s just hard because … Jalen is not really expecting that,” Manning explained during the November 20, 2023 broadcast. “You can’t really turn an in route into a post.

“…I hate to keep saying that they’re running old Colts plays, but they are. That play was bulge. It’s a little inside pivot swing hook with a wrap end route on the outside. So, I feel like basically the Colts gave Philly all of our plays. And I’ve never turned the in route into a post. So, he put him in a bad spot right there.”

Brown nearly got the ball back for Philadelphia as he forced a fumble after the interception. It turns out Chiefs defender L’Jarius Sneed was ruled down negating the fumble.

Jalen Hurts on Relationship With AJ Brown: ‘I Have No Worry About Him’

This was ALMOST the play of the year. After Jalen Hurts threw an interception, A. J. Brown waited for the defender to get up to strip the ball… 🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/yeJEMLYPx1 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 21, 2023

This is not the first time Brown and Hurts have gotten into an argument during a game that prompted Eagles news. Earlier this season, Hurts revealed that he has a relationship with Brown that allows for disagreement.

“I think everybody wants to make plays and everybody wants to contribute,” Hurts explained during a September 15 press conference. “I have no worry about him. And he’s a great player, great teammate, great friend. We’re all doing anything and everything with winning in mind.”

Eagles News: A.J. Brown Had a Season-Low 1 Catch for 8 Yards vs. Chiefs

"You’re better off just running the original route." – Peyton breaks down what went wrong on the Jalen Hurts – AJ Brown missed connection that led to the INT. pic.twitter.com/9Bx1J99QzQ — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 21, 2023

Brown is second in the NFL this season with 1,013 yards and his 6 touchdowns is tied for eighth among receivers. It was a quiet night for Brown who had his lowest statistical showing of the season.

Brown had just one reception for 8 receiving yards against the Chiefs in Week 11. Hurts 9 interceptions is already tied for the most in his career.

“AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts were having an animated conversation after the interception,” NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark tweeted on November 20. “AJ has said they challenge each other and are very open and direct with each other.”

Nick Sirianni on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Quarterbacks, They Make 3 or 4 Plays That Change the Game With Their Mind’

In case Sirianni is checking Twitter during timeouts — hey Nick, AJ Brown is still on your team. I’m positive. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 21, 2023

It may not have been the cleanest performance by the Eagles offense, but the unit was able to overcome adverse weather conditions for a victory. Hurts threw for just 150 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while completing 63.6% of his passes.

The star quarterback added 29 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. After the win, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts and the mental component he brings to the game.

“That’s what good quarterbacks do,” Sirianni explained during a November 20 postgame press conference. “Quarterbacks, they make three or four plays that change the game with their mind, right?

“They got to do a great job throwing the ball, running the show. But they make three to four checks a game with their mind that can make big differences. And Jalen did that tonight.”