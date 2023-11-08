Commanders Poach Versatile Eagles Offensive Lineman

The Washington Commanders signed offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones off the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad on November 7, the Commanders announced on November 7.

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, Good-Jones signed with the Eagles after the 2020 draft. Philly released him as part of its final roster cuts that year, and he had a second stint with the team this season.

Good-Jones, 26, signed a future/reserves contract with the Eagles in January of 2023, and after failing to make the team’s 53-man roster, was signed to the practice squad.

Now, Good-Jones will make an NFL roster for the first time. Washington recently placed rookie offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve, so he’ll give the Commanders some depth.

Julian Good-Jones Provides Depth, Versatility on OL

After getting released by Philly in 2020, Good-Jones headed to the Canadian Football League. There, he played for the Calgary Stampeders for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He played in 22 games for the Stampeders over two seasons before getting released in order to pursue opportunities in the NFL. He landed with the Eagles after that.

Good-Jones played in all three preseason games for Philadelphia this year, and his versatility as an O-lineman was on full display. He played 77 snaps at left guard, and 40 snaps at center, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed for hurries and 1.0 sacks in 85 pass block snaps.

His ability to move around the line is an asset, despite his inexperience. His ability to play multiple positions is some thing he has done since college at Iowa State. Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say about Good-Jones heading into the 2020 draft:

“He has starting experience at tackle and center, but might find his sweet spot as a zone-scheme guard with position flexibility. He plays with lateral quickness and plus fluidity in space. He’s able to get to challenging angles on the go. He lacks length and is more tenacious than strong, which could impact his ability to stay connected to blocks. Good-Jones has the footwork to mirror athletic rushers, but needs to stay balanced and improve his use of hands in pass protection. Position versatility and athleticism could make him a quality NFL backup.”

Eagles’ Practice Squad O-Linemen Have Been Very Popular So Far This Season

Julian Good-Jones becomes the third offensive lineman poached from the #Eagles’ practice squad this season, the others being Brett Toth and Tyre Phillips. Good-Jones provided value as a reserve center. https://t.co/XKbOlxeAqz — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) November 7, 2023

Good-Jones became the third offensive lineman to get signed off of Philly’s practice squad so far this season.

First, on October 17, the New York Giants signed tackle Tyre Phillips off the Eagles’ PS. Phillips, who played in 12 games for the Giants last season, was let go by New York prior to the start of the 2023 regular season. The Eagles scooped him up after that, but due to injuries on their OL, it didn’t take long for the Giants to re-sign Phillips.

A week later, on October 24, the Carolina Panthers poached tackle Brett Toth off Philly’s practice squad. Toth first signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 17 games (one start) for Philadelphia over the 2020-2021 seasons. He has yet to play at all this year.

Now, with Good-Jones gone, the Eagles have no offensive linemen on their practice squad. Expect them to fill the vacant spot left by Good-Jones soon.