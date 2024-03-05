Eagles’ $8.5 Million Playmaker Named ‘Can’t Afford to Lose’ Free Agent

D’Andre Swift became the latest short-term investment at running back to pay major dividends for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he could be on the move when free agency gets underway.

The Philadelphia native, acquired by the Eagles in a draft weekend trade with the Detroit Lions, rushed for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and adding 214 receiving yards and another score, seeming to find a home in head coach Nick Sirianni’s offense.

But, there’s a chance Swift must find a new home when free agency begins on March 13.

While running backs have never been more devalued, and this year’s free agent class is loaded with star power at the position, CBS Sports lists Swift as the one free agent the Eagles “can’t afford to lose.”

“Running back D’Andre Swift earns this distinction basically by default,” Garrett Podell writes. “Future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce retired. Franchise legends like defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (33 years-old) and defensive end Brandon Graham (35 years-old) are on the back end of their careers. The Eagles cut safety Kevin Byard.

“Sure, Swift totaled the fifth most rushing yards in the NFL last season (1,049) at 24-years-old, which earned him his first career Pro Bowl selection. However, he averaged career lows in yards per scrimmage touch (4.7) and scrimmage touchdowns (six). Swift’s vision sometimes holds him back from bigger gains. He did rank eighth among all running backs in offensive rushing expected points added, so he does provide more value than many running backs.”

Roseman and the Eagles have found relative success with short-term rentals at running back in the past, such as LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi. Whether Swift follows that trajectory, or Philadelphia opts to re-sign the five-year veteran remains to be seen.

How Loaded RB Market Could Impact D’Andre Swift

Even though Swift is coming off the most productive season of his career, it’s tough to imagine a worse free agent market for him to walk into.

After the New York Giants decided not to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley for the second consecutive year, the former No. 2 overall pick will reach free agency for the first time. Barkley and Swift join Derrick Henry, and Austin Ekeler as one of the more star-studded crops of free-agent running backs in history.

Swift signed an $8.5 million contract with the Lions, after being chosen in the second round of the 2020 draft, out of Georgia, and now has the opportunity to cash in.

Spotrac believes Swift will cash in with a massive free-agent payday, projecting he’ll ultimately sign a four-year contract worth $27.15 million annually, and average $6.7 million per season. That deal would make Swift the eighth-highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Don’t Expect Eagles Free Agency Bonanza

The Eagles have plenty of spending flexibility as the salary cap rises to $255.4 million this offseason.

However, even though Roseman now has upwards of $39.6 million in cap space, with the ability to create more before the new league year gets underway, don’t expect the Eagles to operate any differently than their modus operendi in recent years.

“It’s like if you win $5, it’s still your $5,” Roseman told reporters at the NFL Combine. “You don’t want to just throw that $5 out and pretend like it’s not yours. This is our salary-cap money. We’ve got to make sure we’re still making good decisions with it because, at the end of the day, as we go forward, we do have a lot of guys making a lot of money.”