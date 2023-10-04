Top Eagles Playmaker Set to Earn Big Pay Bump Next Season: Insider

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift has had a strong start to his 2023 campaign, and one top NFL insider thinks he could cash in big time next offseason as a result.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN named Swift one of the “top performers among free agents-to-be,” noting that he had talked with numerous people around the league and the consensus was that Swift could be “making money” in free agency next year if his strong play continues.

“Swift won’t top a loaded free agent running back class, but what he’s done can’t be discounted,” Fowler wrote on October 3. “Swift is among the league leaders in rushing with 364 yards on 59 carries (6.2 yards per carry), realizing his enormous potential as Philly’s lead back. Sure, he’s running through big holes. But he’s making people miss, too.”

The running backs available next year in free agency include Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, so Swift won’t be at the top of the group, but he could still secure a hefty pay bump by continuing to dominate defenses.

D’Andre Swift Is on Pace to Gain 1,500 Yards Rushing This Year

The Lions really traded D'Andre Swift for a Day 3 pick … in 2025. His burst remains incredible.pic.twitter.com/biA3zNQTqd — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) September 26, 2023

A former second-round pick out of Georgia for the Detroit Lions (No. 35 overall) in 2020, Swift spent three seasons in Detroit, but the Lions added former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in free agency, while also drafting Alabama Crimson Tide back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the 2023 draft, leaving Swift’s days with the team numbered.

Philly sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to Detroit in exchange for his services, and it was one of the best moves the team made this offseason.

Swift is currently second in the league in rushing yards and third in yards per carry, according to Pro Football Reference. He has seven explosive runs of 10 or more yards and has forced 16 missed tackles through four games. The 24-year-old running back is also averaging over 3 yards after contact per carry.

Swift was generally used in a more limited role while with the Lions, but he always showed flashes. His best season came in 2021, when he rushed for 617 yards and five touchdowns on 151 attempts in 13 games (four starts). If he keeps up his current pace, Swift will top 1,500 yards on the ground.

What Kind of Money Could the 2024 RB Group Be Commanding?

A look at some of the stats the 2023 #Eagles players are on pace for: AJ Brown — 123 catches & 1,760 yards

*both franchise records D’Andre Swift — 1,547 yards

*2nd-most in franchise history Jalen Hurts — 34 total TDs

*T-3rd-most in franchise history The offense is just fine. — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) October 4, 2023

If Swift tops 1,500 yards and significantly adds to his current total of two rushing touchdowns, he could compete with some of the top backs set to be available in 2024. Running back is nowhere near the premium position it used to be in terms of fiscal compensation, but Swift’s intangibles — he’s excellent in pass protection, and is also a reliable target for quarterback Jalen Hurts in the passing game — could and should factor into his next deal.

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns has the highest annual salary of any running back at just under $11 million, and it will be interesting to see if any of the 2024 free agent RBs will top that.

Per Over the Cap, Barkley’s valuation is at over $7 million per season when he inks his next deal, while Pollard’s projection is over $9.6 million a year. OTC has Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders making $6.5 annually. If his numbers stay constant, Swift could ask for $8 million or more. He’s currently making over $1.77 million in the final year of his rookie deal, so he’ll be in for a nice pay hike.

Will Philly be the team to pay him? That remains to be seen, but he would certainly solidify the RBs room for the coming years.