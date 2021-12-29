Darius Slay Says Eagles Assistant Deserves ‘One of Those Jobs’

Darius Slay was already one of the best cornerbacks in football when he arrived in Philadelphia. Slay – a four-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in interceptions and pass breakups in 2017 – has gotten even better during his ninth season. Credit Dennard Wilson, the first-year defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Slay was in an extremely chipper mood when he met with reporters on Wednesday and couldn’t stop gushing about his position coach. Wilson, a college standout at Maryland, has been telling his players to trust their eyes and anticipate where the quarterback is going with the football. Everything he’s instructed Slay to do has come up on gameday.

“Dennard, he’s been a great coach, man. He helped me elevate my game to a whole other level,” Slay told reporters. “He has never steered me wrong. Not once, not yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if sooner or later he has one of those jobs.”

“Those jobs” include a defensive coordinator position. Slay can’t believe Wilson has never been promoted to the highest level of his profession.

“I’m surprised him being in the league as long as he has, 15 years, he ain’t been a DC [defensive coordinator] yet,” Slay said. “Because of the way he can gameplan, he’s smart, because everything he’s been telling me, man – him, JG [Jonathan Gannon], and the whole staff have been telling me – it’s been true on the field. Even with the film study that I do myself, them guys have been right.”

Send Asante Samuel to the Hall of Fame

Slay paused his scheduled press conference on Wednesday to deliver a Hall of Fame plea. Not for himself (although that came up, too), but for one of the greatest ball-hawking cornerbacks of all-time: Asante Samuel. The former Eagles great recorded 51 interceptions in 11 seasons (157 games) while twice leading the NFL in picks and pass breakups.

Before unpacking Slay’s comments, let’s start with this: Samuel deserves a bust in Canton (something I’ve said before). His ability to swing momentum at any time was amazing to watch. He was a walking takeaway, even if his tackling skills left something to be desired. Doesn’t matter. He’s a Hall of Famer.

Now Slay is openly campaigning for Samuel. Love to see it. Game recognize game.

Not giving a man what he is clearly deserving of is the highest level of disrespect 🤦🏽‍♂️ #talkyoshitzont 💯 https://t.co/3OlSrPmL7Y — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) December 27, 2021

“Not yet, but I’m working,” Slay said of his own Hall of Fame credentials,” but a guy like Asante Samuel, a four-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, 51 career interceptions and over 400 tackles, and he ain’t first ballot. I’m sitting here like, ‘Dang, can I even knock on the door?’ Because he’s doubling my picks right now and he did it over 11 years. If you can’t get in there doing that, it’s going to be hard for me to do that. We need to figure a way out [to get him into the Hall of Fame].”

Eagles Looking Healthy for Week 17

