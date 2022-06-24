Cowboys Star Sends Strong Message to Eagles, Rest of NFC

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has heard the noise that he might be washed up. He knows Micah Parsons is the next big star on a defense that racked up 41 total sacks in 2021. Lawrence, fully recovered from a broken foot, is ready to show everyone in the NFC East that he’s still the alpha male in the room.

He took to Twitter to post a cautionary message to his haters around the NFL: “Praying for My Enemies,” Lawrence wrote above a photo of him with his hands folded in prayer. He is looking to get back into All-Pro form, particularly back to his 2017 season when he accumulated 14.5 sacks — the fourth-best single-season mark in Cowboys franchise history. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of those sworn “enemies.”

Remember, the 30-year-old is coming off his worst statistical season since 2016, thanks in large part to a broken foot that sidelined him for three months. Lawrence finished the 2021 campaign with three sacks in seven games while recording 21 tackles (5 for loss). He’ll enter training camp as the starting left defensive end in Dallas.

Praying for My Enemies 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/yund8EyGYZ — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) June 13, 2022

Lane Johnson Stays Quiet (This Time)

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson ignited a feud with Lawrence in 2019 after the Cowboys star took a shot at Carson Wentz. Obviously, that reference is a bit dated now considering all the drama that unfolded with Wentz. But Johnson loves trash-talking Dallas and seems to do it every chance he gets. Not this time.

Johnson remained quiet on social media following Lawrence’s threat. He was too preoccupied hyping up his candidacy for NFL Media’s All-Star Offensive Line vote while telling crazy stories about his favorite teammate Jason Kelce.

🗣 O-LINE APPRECIATION Which five do you want up front? pic.twitter.com/Ikb9mSnH1y — NFL (@NFL) June 23, 2022

Pro Football Focus Ranks Cowboys Over Eagles

Pro Football Focus released its first power rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Sam Monson started his list by picking out some “true contenders” before transitioning into teams eyeing the postseason.

That section was highlighted by the Dallas Cowboys (No. 12) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 13). Dallas got the slight edge, but Monson threw kudos on Philly and called out their offseason moves:

I’m not sure any franchise had a better offseason than the Eagles when all is considered. Trading for A.J. Brown gives them the No. 1 receiver they have been searching for, and it also allows DeVonta Smith to concentrate on doing what he does well as the No. 2. Adding Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis reinforces a defensive front that was eroding from its peak, and grabbing James Bradberry late in the day is a really shrewd signing that could make a real difference. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean could also prove to be one of the biggest steals of the draft if he’s the same player in the NFL that he was in college.

I made NFL Power Rankings after the bulk of the offseason moves. Everybody agrees they're perfectly correct, so don't even try…https://t.co/mosWt4zYWZ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) June 22, 2022

AJ Brown Hosts Youth Passing Camp

Everyone is expecting big things out of A.J. Brown in his first year in midnight green. The Pro Bowler is the No. 1 receiver they have been searching for, plus he’s a stand-up guy off the field. Brown recently hosted a youth passing camp for high school players in his hometown of Starkville, Mississippi. Everyone was appreciate of the hard work.