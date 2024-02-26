Former Super Bowl Champion All-Pro Named Must-Target Free Agent for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have philosophically avoided spending big at linebacker for the majority of Howie Roseman‘s tenure as general manager, but that trend could be about to change.

As Roseman and the Eagles aim to both rebuild a defense that played a starring role in Philadelphia’s second-half collapse in 2023, and construct a unit in new coordinator Vic Fangio’s image, linebacker could be a position of focus this offseason.

Ahead of the new league year beginning and free agency opening on March 13, The 33rd Team lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro linebacker Devin White as the one free agent the Eagles should sign this offseason.

“Devin White’s 2023 season in Tampa Bay didn’t go as planned,” Marcus Mosher writes. “He was demoted in the second half of the season. Still, there’s a lot to like about White moving forward, especially for a team that needs linebacker help as badly as the Philadelphia Eagles.

“White is only 26, and a change of scenery might be just what he needs to revitalize his career. The Eagles have to spend more assets at linebacker after the unit’s performance last season.”

Even amid a down season, White produced 83 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and a career-high two interceptions during the 2023 season.

If Roseman and the Eagles are looking to add veteran help at linebacker, White’s experience and strong leadership presence could make him an alluring target.

Devin White Aims to Turn Page from 2023 Season

A new destination may be what’s needed for White to return to form, and Philadelphia would certainly benefit from a player with much to prove in 2024 and beyond.

White’s 2023 campaign was marred by a foot injury that caused him to miss a game against the Packers with major playoff implications, followed by allegations that he quit on the team, which the five-year veteran adamantly denies.

“I’ve just been seeing a lot of stuff saying like, that I quit on my team,” White said, via ESPN. “I don’t understand how I could do that when it was a personal — like for me and Coach [Todd] Bowles — decision to sit down and rest to be able to help my team. And even when I haven’t been playing, I’ve been in the building. I’ve been out there just supporting them. … I’ll never quit on my team.”

Once White returned from his injury, and in a new part-time role, he produced 20 tackles with half a sack over the Buccaneers’ final three regular season games and two playoff contests.

Whichever team signs White in free agency is banking on him returning to form as one of the more dominant players at the position across the league.

What Will Devin White Cost the Eagles in Free Agency?

Despite a potentially disappointing end to his Buccaneers career, White is poised to be one of the more coveted linebackers to hit the open market.

According to Spotrac, White could wind up signing a deal in the neighborhood of a two-year contract worth $21.52 million, which would make him the seventh-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

That would be a significant commitment for the Eagles, who currently have just 1.05 percent of the salary cap committed to the inside linebacker position.

Entering free agency with approximately $21.7 million in cap space, there’s little standing in the Eagles way of making a major upgrade at linebacker this offseason.