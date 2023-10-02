Eagles’ A.J. Brown’s Battle With Random NFL Drug Tests Continues After 2 TD Game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown might have to cool it with the huge games.

After playing a major role in the Eagles’ 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders — Brown had two receiving touchdowns and 175 receiving yards — the 26-year-old receiver was randomly drug tested following the game, according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.

“A few players had ‘random’ selected drug tests by the #NFL in the #Eagles locker room after the game,” wrote Kerr on Sunday, October 1. “A.J. Brown and Reed Blankenship were two I saw.”

A.J. Brown Previously Drug Tested Following Career Game Last Season

The two-time Pro Bowl receiver is no stranger to drug tests as he was randomly selected following a career-high three-touchdown performance in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 of last season. Shortly following that test, Brown took to social media to call out the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭,” wrote Brown on October 31, 2022.

As the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances explains, ten players are randomly selected by means of a computer program “in advance.” That would mean Brown’s name was selected prior to his huge statistical game against the Commanders.

“Each week during the preseason and regular season, ten (10) Players on every Club will be tested. By means of a computer program, the Independent Administrator will randomly select the Players to be tested from the Club’s active roster, practice squad list, and reserve list who are not otherwise subject to ongoing reasonable cause testing for performance-enhancing substances. The number of Players selected for testing on a particular day will be determined in advance on a uniform basis.”

As Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam points out, the timing of the random selections for drug testing has been called out by other players in recent seasons.

“While the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs requires that 10 players from each team be randomly selected by a computer program for testing after each game, the timing of some of the selections has raised some eyebrows over the years,” writes Sam. “During the 2021 season, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett joked about being tested after showing off his muscles.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett called out the league for drug testing him after showing off his muscles by going sleeveless back in October of 2021.

I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/P3i2EMHuFD — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) October 5, 2021

A.J. Brown on Hot Streak Following Sideline Spat With Jalen Hurts

After a slow start to the season, Brown now has 18 catches for 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns. During the first two games of the season, Brown had just 16 catches for 108 receiving yards with zero touchdowns.

The hot streak over the past two games have come following his sideline spat with quarterback Jalen Hurts during a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Both players downplayed the incident shortly after.

Via Mike Rosenstein of The New York Post:

“I know everybody took that out of context, but it’s not a big deal, me and him are still on the same page, we’re still growing, we’re still trying to become great and get wins most importantly,” Brown said.

The Eagles will hope Brown can continue his level of production as they look to remain unbeaten when they go on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.