Eagles Great Lobbying Hard for Assistant Coaching Job

The Philadelphia Eagles have an opening for a running backs coach following Duce Staley’s departure. Now the man with the third-most rushing yards in franchise history appears to be putting his name in the ring.

Brian Westbrook put together a mock coaching staff for the Eagles back on Jan. 19, one that included himself as running backs coach, Donovan McNabb as quarterbacks coach, and Terrell Owens as wide receivers coach. Staley was the head coach for that rag-tag band of misfits.

It appeared to be a joke at the time, but Westbrook was back it again on Tuesday when he seemed to indicate he might be interested in the job while responding to another tweet. While the one-time All-Pro player has no coaching experience, he does provide valuable insight as an NFL analyst. Westbrook also retains close ties to the organization and team owner Jeffrey Lurie. Remember, the Eagles do like to keep their former stars in the nest.

The #Eagles have an opening at RBs coach, they like hiring former players … so there's clearly only one man to call: pic.twitter.com/RgVJkz8x8D — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 2, 2021

Well that not me but…… — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 2, 2021

Westbrook officially retired as a member of the Eagles on Aug. 28, 2012. He left town after eight seasons and 5,995 rushing yards, plus another 3,790 receiving yards (14th-best). He keeps tabs on the Eagles from afar and loves what Miles Sanders brings to the table. He actually lobbied for a coaching job when Andy Reid was fired in 2012, too. There’s something to this, huh?

LeSean McCoy Wants to Retire in Philly

On Tuesday, LeSean McCoy spoke to the media in Tampa Bay ahead of his second straight Super Bowl appearance. The Eagles’ all-time rushing leader revealed that he was “close” to signing with Philly in 2020, but chose the Buccaneers instead since they were better equipped to win a championship. The 32-year-old will consider retiring if he wins another ring, per NJ Advance Media.

“If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over,” McCoy told reporters. “But you never know. When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle. That’s always a dream.”

LeSean McCoy: "I do wish if I could have had a championship, I wish it would have been when I was an Eagle. I started there. It means more to me." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) February 2, 2021

McCoy has never wavered about the last part. He didn’t want to turn in his midnight green jersey and the organization should welcome him home whenever he’s ready to hang it up. His 6,792 rushing yards lead Wilbert Montgomery (6,538) and Brian Westbrook (5,995) on the franchise list.

Marquand Manuel to New York Jets

The writing was on the wall for Marquand Manuel once the Eagles hired Dennard Wilson to coach the secondary. Now he’s officially out after a one-year experiment as defensive backs coach in Philadelphia.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, Manuel will take on the role of safeties coach for the New York Jets under new head coach Robert Saleh. The two worked together on Pete Carroll’s coaching staff for the Seattle Seahawks. He also served as defensive coordinator for two years for the Atlanta Falcons.

