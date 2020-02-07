Eagles Give Fan Favorite Players Key Roles in Front Office

The Eagles have made a concerted effort to keep some fan-favorite players in the nest. The latest addition to their front office may be the best one yet.

The Eagles announced six changes to their football operations department on Friday, including the appointment of Darren Sproles as a personnel consultant. Sproles, who retired from the NFL after the 2019 season, will join former tight end Brent Celek in a new job assisting the team in scouting and evaluation. The move continues a trend of rewarding former fan-favorite players and placing them in the front office.

Connor Barwin was hired on Jan. 27 to be a special assistant to the general manager, a job that reports directly to GM Howie Roseman. Both Celek and Barwin were spotted at Senior Bowl practices in Alabama where they were scouting potential draft picks for the Eagles.

The organization also announced changes on its medical staff on Friday by naming Tom Hunkele as director of sports medicine and Ted Rath as director of sports performance. Jeremiah Washburn has been hired to serve as director of player personnel and senior defensive assistant.

Hunkele comes over from the Vikings staff where he “assisted in the evaluation and care of all injuries sustained and helped to implement proactive treatment and rehabilitation programs,” per the Eagles.

Rath spent the last three seasons with the Rams and served as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach before being promoted to director of strength training and performance in 2018.

Washburn has 18 years of NFL experience in both scouting and coaching roles. He was an offensive line coach in Miami, Chicago and Detroit and had stints in the scouting departments in Baltimore and Carolina.

Roseman spoke very highly of Sproles in his end-of-year press conference and credited him for helping turn Boston Scott and Miles Sanders into key contributors.

“We had tremendous faith in Darren, and we also felt [it was important] what Darren could do for Miles and Boston and what Darren did do for Miles and Boston,” Roseman told reporters. “Those guys, for the rest of their careers, will be affected by Darren Sproles being on this team — seeing how he prepares for games and seeing his work ethic. There’s value to having veteran players on the team that’s bigger than just their on-field contributions.”

‘All or Nothing’ Documentary Premiers on Amazon Prime

The documentary detailing the Eagles’ 2019 season premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday and can be streamed by everyone on multiple devices.

The show provides behind-the-scenes access to how the season unfolded as cameras followed players and coaches around all year. The concept is similar to what HBO’s “Hard Knocks” does during training camp.

The Eagles were reportedly not on board with allowing the cameras into their inner sanctum at first but they were forced into it due to NFL rules. The show was produced by NFL Films out of Cherry Hill, NJ.

“There has to be somebody on the show,’’ Eagles president Don Smolenski told The Inquirer‘s Paul Domowitch last October. “And if there are no volunteers, then the league makes a selection.”

Either way, it is sure to be an entertaining watch for diehard Eagles fans. For those wanting to watch it, simply pull up your Amazon Prime account and search for it — or subscribe to Amazon Prime by clicking here so you can stream it anytime. “All or Nothing” has been around for five years and has featured the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

