Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Could Join NFC Rival, Says Insider

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be a possible option to replace an NFC rival’s starter, says one insider.

While there’s no sign that Hurts wants out of Philadelphia or that the Eagles want to move on from their franchise quarterback, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests that the Seattle Seahawks are a team that makes sense for Hurts. Florio proposes Seattle as a potential landing spot if Hurts is unhappy and wants out.

“You can throw the Seahawks in as well, depending who the new head coach is,” Florio told his co-host Chris Simms on the January 24 episode of his “PFT Live” show. “You got Geno Smith, where you have an opportunity to get out of the contract, and you could bring in Jalen Hurts if the new head coach decides ‘I think we can make things very special here with Jalen Hurts if he wants out of Philadelphia and needs a fresh start.’”

Eagles Went Through Rough Stretch to Close Season

Bringing in a new head coach would obviously give the Seahawks a new look on offense and benefit any incoming quarterback.

The Eagles went through the roughest stretch of any playoff contender during the end of the season. Philadelphia started out the season 10-1 and lost six of their last seven games, including a humbling 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs.

A major reason for the drop-off was obviously the play of the offense, which averaged just 18.9 points per game during the final seven games of the season. By comparison, the Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game during the first 11 games of the season.

With that being said, the Eagles appear to be bringing back head coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts echoed a positive message following the team’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“I didn’t know he was going anywhere,” Hurts said in response to a question about Sirianni’s job security on January 16.”I have confidence in everyone in this building. It’s just a matter of us playing clean football and that’s been something that we haven’t done.”

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Hurts just signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million ($180 million guaranteed) last offseason, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.

Why Seahawks Could Look for Upgrade From Geno Smith

The Seahawks — in a hypothetical scenario where Hurts would want a trade out of Philadelphia — makes sense because they’re a fringe playoff contender with arguably the best arsenal of offensive weapons in the league.

Seattle features former Pro Bowlers in receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett along with bright offensive weapons in receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker.

However, as solid of a quarterback as Geno Smith is, there appears to be a ceiling there. A year after clinching a Pro Bowl bid and winning Comeback Player of the Year honors, Smith came back down to earth — he ranked 16th in passing yards and 17th in touchdowns and passer rating this season.

The Seahawks ranked 17th in points per game, which mirrors Smith’s ranking in major passing categories. Acquiring an upgrade at quarterback would certainly lift the Seahawks from fringe playoff contender into an elite one.

Although Smith is under contract for another two years, there is a possible out in the deal where the Seahawks could move on from him this offseason by absorbing a $17.4 million dead cap hit.

The scenario of Hurts being traded to the Seahawks is unlikely. But if for whatever reason Hurts desires a change of scenery, Seattle would be a logical landing spot.