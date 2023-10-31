Eagles Linked to Ex-Super Bowl Champ in Potential Reunion Move: Insider

The Philadelphia Eagles could have room for one more trade before the deadline.

As the deadline nears on October 31, the Eagles have already made a couple of trades. They kicked things off by acquiring Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard and completed a deal that will send defensive lineman Kentavius Street to Atlanta Falcons. However, they could have a need for a former player.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated notes that not only could the Eagles continue to be aggressive in making another move, they could add an off-ball linebacker such as the Minnesota Vikings‘ Jordan Hicks, who previously played for Philadelphia for four seasons (2015-2018).

“Of course, Philly GM Howie Roseman could also keep buying after landing Titans safety Kevin Byard this week,” wrote Breer on Friday, October 27. “A big swing (Surtain?) is possible, as is the idea that Philly could add an off-ball linebacker such as a Jewell or Hicks (who happens to be a former Eagle).”

Jordan Hicks Has Been One of NFL’s Best Linebackers

Hicks is currently on pace for one of his best statistical seasons in his ninth year. The former third-round draft pick has already racked up 69 tackles through eight games and ranks second on the Vikings in tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hicks has posted an 80.0 defensive grade and an 80.6 run defensive grade this season. Not only is the defensive grade the second-highest mark of his career, his run defensive grade is a career-best mark.

Among all linebackers (with at least 100 defensive snaps), Hicks ranks 14th in defensive grade and 12th in run defensive grade.

There’s little doubt that Hicks has been the bright spot on a Vikings defense that has been pretty pedestrian this season. They rank 15th in points allowed, 14th in passing yards, 15th in interceptions and 13th in rushing yards allowed.

Not only is Hicks arguably their best player on the defensive unit, Minnesota is now 4-4 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Although they lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8, they might hesitate on selling off assets at the deadline.

Eagles Lacking Depth at Off-Ball Linebacker

Meanwhile, the Eagles starting weakside linebacker Zach Cunningham has been steady, but he hasn’t been great. According to PFF, Cunningham has posted 66.4 defensive grade and 60.8 run defensive grade this season. His backup, Christian Elliss, has played in just 15 career games and doesn’t have a single start to his name. In other words, Philadelphia is potentially one injury away from a dire situation at off-ball linebacker.

In Bill Barnwell of ESPN’s trade proposal involving Hicks and the Buffalo Bills, he proposes the Bills could acquire Hicks with a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

If the Eagles could acquire Hicks — who is in the midst of the final year of his deal with the Vikings — for a fifth-round draft pick, it’s a move that Philadelphia would likely pounce on.

Furthermore, Hicks — who is owed a shade under $3.3 million in base salary this season — would only be due roughly half of that by the Eagles if acquired at the deadline.

Considering Hicks previously won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, a reunion may make sense for both sides if Minnesota is willing to part ways with their veteran linebacker.