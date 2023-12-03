Eagles Could Replace D’Andre Swift With ‘Controlled Violence’ Runner: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could soon be forced to find a replacement at running back.

As the Eagles enter the 2024 offseason, they’ll have three running backs who will be hitting free agency, including starting running back D’Andre Swift. Along with the possible departure of Swift, Philadelphia will also have Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny becoming free agents.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger mentions Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss as an ideal fit for the Eagles with running back possibly being one of their biggest positions to fill in the offseason.

“Moss has made the absolute most of his opportunities in Indianapolis amid various injuries to Jonathan Taylor dating back to the end of 2022,” writes Spielberger. “From Week 15 of last season through Week 13 of this season, Moss’ 78.9 rushing grade is a top-20 mark among running backs with at least 100 carries, his 3.2 yards after contact per attempt ranks ninth and his 0.23 missed tackles forced per attempt ranks tied for sixth.”

Why Eagles Make Sense as Landing Spot for Zack Moss

Moss has served as a part-time starter for the Colts this season after starting running back Jonathan Taylor missed the first four games of the season due to being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the beginning of the season.

During the first five games of the season — all starts — Moss ran for 466 yards on 4.7 yards per carry with four touchdowns. That’s not even mentioning how Moss ran for 165 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans and a 112-yard performance in a 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

However, since Taylor’s return, Moss has slowed down as he’s played more of a complementary role to the former Offensive Player of the Year. Over his past five games, Moss has just 206 rushing yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

With that being said, Moss still ranks as one of the better running backs in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Among players at his position (with at least 100 snaps), his 70.8 offensive grade ranks 27th and his 73.8 rushing grade ranks 20th.

According to Spotrac, Moss’ projected market value is just $4.6 million for a total of a little over $9.2 million across two seasons.

Upon entering the draft in 2020, Moss’ scouting report referred to him as a running back with “controlled violence.”

Via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

“Watching Moss’ game tape is like watching an exercise in controlled violence on just about every carry, but his vision, balance, patience and wiggle are additional skills that help to make him a well-rounded runner,” via Zierlein.

Why Eagles Could Allow D’Andre Swift to Walk in Free Agency

Meanwhile, Swift has emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL during his first season in Philadelphia. Entering Week 13, Swift had rushed for 770 yards on 161 carries (4.8 yards per carry) along with four touchdowns. His number of rushing yards ranks fourth in the NFL, his number of attempts ranks seventh and his yards per touch (6.3) ranks 10th.

According to Pro Football Focus, Swift has posted a 63.7 offensive grade and 69.0 rushing grade this season. As Spotrac notes, Swift’s market value is $5.4 million per year for a total of slightly under $22 million across four seasons.

While the difference in market value — on an annual basis — isn’t much between Moss and Swift, the latter may command more interest and a bigger contract on the market due to his production as the team’s starting back. Meanwhile, Moss’ value may be less considering he has only played the starting running back role for half of the season.

We’re all well aware of the Eagles’ penny-pinching nature when it comes to the running back position, previously allowing Pro Bowler Miles Sanders to walk in free agency on a four-year, $25.4 million contract in the offseason.

If Philadelphia is forced to pay Swift in the offseason, they may just opt to sign a cheaper option such as Moss.