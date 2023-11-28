Eagles Urged to Swap Starter for Ravens Vet: ‘Good Option’

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially consider replacing one of their key starters heading into next season.

As Bleacher Report’s writing staff notes, the Eagles may have to replace running back D’Andre Swift after this season. The team’s lead running back will be a free agent — along with Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott — and Philadelphia will only have one running back under contract next season in Kenneth Gainwell.

Considering Philadelphia isn’t known for paying running backs big money — they allowed former starting back Miles Sanders to walk in free agency on a four-year, $25.4 million contract — that means there’s a good chance Swift leaves the Eagles after one season. BR’s writing staff suggests Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards as a potential replacement for Swift.

“Edwards shouldn’t command top dollar in free agency since he’s turning 29 in April. Also, he’s been successful working in a rotating backfield with the Ravens. He’d be a good option as the power back in Philly.”

Why Eagles Could Consider Signing Gus Edwards

Edwards has done a solid job while playing in a rotating backfield in Baltimore. The 28-year-old back has played in just 43% of the offensive snaps this season, but he has rushed for 10 touchdowns, ranking fourth in the NFL. While his 4.2 yards per carry this season is nothing special, he has shown previous big-play ability, ranking in the top 10 in yards per carry in three consecutive seasons between 2018 and 2020.

In each of those three seasons, Edwards ran for at least 5.0 yards per carry.

The 28-year-old is currently earning a shade under $3.4 million this season and has never earned more than $4.75 million in a single season. According to Spotrac, Edwards’ market value is merely $3.6 million per season, which would rank 23rd among all running backs. That salary range is right in the Eagles’ territory considering Swift is currently earning a shade under $1.8 million this season as part of his rookie contract.

Why Eagles Could Allow D’Andre Swift to Walk as Free Agent

According to Spotrac, Swift’s market value is expected to be $5.4 million per year across four seasons at a shade under $22 million.

Swift’s increase in value isn’t surprising considering the season he’s having for the Eagles. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.8 yards per carry with 770 rushing yards and 34 catches. His rushing yards rank fourth in the league while his yards per carry rank 10th. Furthermore, his 34 catches rank 11th among all running backs.

It’s safe to say that Swift is playing a key role in Philadelphia run-heavy offensive attack. However, the Eagles had proven to be successful before Swift’s arrival with Sanders leading the way. Since Sanders left for the Carolina Panthers, his production has plummeted to 3.1 yards per carry — he averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season with the Eagles — which is the second-lowest mark of all qualifying rushers.

Furthermore, Sanders isn’t even starting in Carolina anymore — Chuba Hubbard is.

With Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, the Eagles lost one game last season and have lost one game this season.

As productive as Swift is, if he garners a big contract offer from an opposing team, the Eagles likely won’t hesitate in replacing him with a cheaper option such as Edwards.