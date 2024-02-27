Eagles’ Top Option to Replace Fletcher Cox Revealed

One of the longest-tenured Philadelphia Eagles players could be elsewhere in 2024, which could push the defensive line up general manager Howie Roseman’s hierarchy of need in free agency.

Fletcher Cox is set to become an unrestricted free agent. While the 33-year-old has reportedly been considering retirement, the six-time Pro Bowler could see a robust market even if Cox decides to continue his career in 2024.

If Cox is not in the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line, Pro Football Focus believes Philadelphia is the “best fit” for Houston Texans defensive tackle Teair Tart.

“If Tart’s market doesn’t pan out as he hopes,” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “This would be a very Eagles move. Trust the culture and veteran leadership in the locker room, and sell Tart on an opportunity to play with one of the league’s best defensive lines en route to a big year and cashing in in 2025.”

As Spielberger points out, the Eagles may only be interested in Tart if he’s forced to sign some sort of one-year “prove-it” type contract.

Philadelphia has invested significant resources along the interior of the defensive line, in Jordan Davis (No. 13 overall pick in 2022) and Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall pick in 2023) both as a possible upgrade in terms of young and quality depth along the defensive line, as well as long-term replacement options for Cox.

Carter emerged as a Defensive Rookie of The Year runner up in 2023, finishing his first season with 33 total tackles and six sacks, while Davis has produced 63 tackles with 2.5 sacks through the first 30 games of his career.

However, if there are any concerns about Davis being ready to take on a significant role, Tart would be an ideal veteran addition from a leadership standpoint and in a rotational role.

What Would Teair Tart Bring the Eagles?

As the Eagles aim to put last season’s second-half collapse in the rearview mirror, adding a veteran presence like Tart could prove valuable both in a young defensive line meeting room as well as on the field.

Last season, a toe injury limited Tart to 13 games, as he produced 24 tackles with one sack, eight tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits while spending the first 11 games with the Tennessee Titans before being released and eventually signing with the division-rival Texans.

Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Tart has logged 79 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks through his first four seasons.

If Tart follows in Eagles running back D’Andre Swift’s footsteps and winds up playing for his hometown team, he’d likely be in more of a part-time role than a three-down player.

Where Could Fletcher Cox Sign?

The Eagles could be forced to move on from Cox, both because of the young players waiting in the wings at the position, as well as the likelihood that the productive veteran could still fetch a big-money contract in free agency.

Pro Football Focus lists the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers as ideal free agent fits for Cox if he winds up moving on.

Cox floated the possibility of moving to the westward half of Pennsylvania earlier this offseason.

“You,” Cox said during an appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football Podcast, when asked who he’d most like to play with in the NFL.

“That’s all love. Just respect that you got for the game, respect that I have for the game. The way that you play the game, the way that I play the game, like we definitely could. That would’ve been nice. We could make some things happen.”

Cox was a driving force behind the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots following the 2017 season, has been named to six Pro Bowls, and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2018.