Eagles Down to 2 Final Candidates for Head Coach: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles might be making a decision on their next head coach in the next day or two. Finally. Josh McDaniels and Duce Staley appear to be the front-runners for the job.

According to SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, the front office might be split with the Eagles GM Howie Roseman favoring McDaniels and team owner Jeffrey Lurie liking Staley. Eskin’s opinion matters more than most in the Philly media considering his close ties to the franchise. He serves as their official sideline reporter on gamedays and wears a team-issued Super Bowl ring. Remember, he was the one who outed Alshon Jeffery as the “anonymous source” last year.

Hope they give my man Duce an opportunity. He was a hell of a player in the league, and now a hell of a coach! ✊🏾 https://t.co/CHu8HnRY7B — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 12, 2021

There has been an increasing groundswell since Sunday that McDaniels is the leading candidate, but the fact that Staley is still in the race speaks volumes. The guys on the roster absolutely love Staley and have publicly been voicing their support for the Eagles assistant head coach.

Several Eagles players have been texting Lurie, per Eskin, and trying to convince him to name Staley the head coach. The plot thickens:

“I hear it is most likely going to come down to Josh McDaniels or Duce Staley. The reason that I believe that is what I hear is Howie (Roseman) really likes Josh McDaniels…Jeffrey Lurie not quite at that point and the interview with Duce Staley, from what I was told, really went well. Jeffrey Lurie has also received quite a few text messages from players who are in support of Duce Staley. How much that means, I don’t know, but that will obviously have some input. In Duce’s interview he was very through, had some good ideas for coaches, especially offensive and defensive coordinators, both from the pros and from college. He has got guys from what I understand he has talked to if he gets the job. He is prepared. From what I understand that has impressed Jeffrey Lurie.”

Hoping we are coming down to home stretch of #Eagles HC search. https://t.co/nG0UXEzmhH — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 20, 2021

Eagles Set to Interview Saints Defensive Coordinator

Earlier in the day, there was a report the Eagles had scheduled an interview with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for Wednesday. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Eagles are intent on looking at candidates on “both sides of the ball.”

Eagles are smart to take their time with their hire. Interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen tomorrow. Continue to look at candidates on both sides of the ball — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 19, 2021

Allen’s defense in New Orleans was the best in football for the majority of 2020 until they ran into Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Week 14. The rookie quarterback totaled 273 yards, including 106 on the ground in a 24-21 victory. The Saints still finished the year as a dominating unit: third in total defense, third in rush defense, fifth in pass defense.

The 48-year-old coach has long been a defensive innovator in the NFL. He has served successful stints as a defensive assistant (Atlanta Falcons), secondary coach (New Orleans Saints), and defensive coordinator (Denver Broncos). Allen has head-coaching experience but went 8-28 in three seasons leading the Oakland Raiders. Not ideal. He returned to New Orleans as defensive coordinator in 2015.

Kellen Moore Still in the Mix?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly met with Lurie in Florida on Tuesday. Despite signing a recent contract extension in Dallas, NFL rules state that coordinators under contract are permitted to interview for head coaching opportunities on other teams. So Moore took advantage of his latest opportunity.

Kellen Moore, beware: Eagles might have ulterior motives in interviewing you for their head-coach vacancy. They might just want to pick your considerable brain so they better know how to game plan against you as you coordinate the Cowboys' offense in future games vs Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t hidden the fact that he loves Moore and there are rumors that he could one day take over in Dallas. The Cowboys ranked 14th in total offense in 2020, one year after leading the league in total offense. To be fair, the Cowboys were without starting quarterback Dak Prescott this year.

For now, the franchise is letting their talented young offensive coordinator explore all opportunities while working under Mike McCarthy. Moore was rumored to be in the running for the top job at his alma mater, Boise State, but he decided to stay put.

