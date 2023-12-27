Jaguars Poach Ex-Eagles Quarterback From Giants: Report

A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has found a new home.

Matt Barkley — who spent two seasons with the Eagles after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft — is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Barkley had been a member of the New York Giants‘ practice squad since late October when Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribcage injury in a game against the New York Jets back in Week 8.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Jaguars signed QB Matt Barkley to their active roster from the New York Giants’ practice squad, the team announced,” writes Schefter.

Jaguars Signing Matt Barkley After Trevor Lawrence’s Injury

The move for Barkley comes shortly after starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered another injury in the team’s latest game. Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Prior to the team’s game in Week 16, Lawrence had been dealing with an ankle injury and had to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Buccaneers.

Lawrence injured his shoulder during a run in the third quarter, exited the game and did not return.

If Lawrence is injured and unable to play in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers, Barkley would serve as the immediate backup to C.J. Beathard.

While the 33-year-old Barkley hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2020 season and hasn’t started since the 2018 season, he once competed for the Eagles’ starting job with the starters from the previous season, Michael Vick and Nick Foles. However, Vick would end up winning the starting job in training camp before Foles replaced him in the middle of the 2013 season as the starter.

During his two seasons in Philadelphia — both as a backup — Barkley completed 30-of-50 passes (61.2%) with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in two appearances.

Barkley was eventually traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the start of the 2015 season.

Over the course of his career in the NFL, Barkley has started seven games and appeared in 19 total, going 2-5 as a starting quarterback. He holds career statistics of 11 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, 2,699 passing yards for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 58.4% completion rate.

DeVonta Smith Not Happy After Eagles’ Win Over Giants

DeVonta Smith still isn’t happy.

Despite the Eagles knocking off the Giants, 33-25, to snap a three-game losing skid, Philadelphia’ star receiver explained why he’s not happy after the team won their 11th game of the season.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Eleven wins?” Smith said. “We’re not playing good football right now. As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We’re nowhere near that, so no, I’m not happy.”

While the Eagles finally won a game and took control of the NFC East — the Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins — they looked a little sloppy in doing so. Despite facing a five-win team starting an undrafted rookie quarterback in Tommy DeVito, the Eagles turned the ball over twice and nearly allowed Tyrod Taylor to lead a game-tying drive at the end.

Considering this is a team coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, a sloppy win over an overmatched squad isn’t going to make them happy.

“I think that’s probably pretty much anybody in here, man,” Smith said. “They’ll probably tell you the same thing. We know what we can be and we know we’re not there yet. We have a lot to do.”