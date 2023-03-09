NFC East Rival Causing Super Bowl Eagles to ‘Empty Their Pockets’

The New York Giants just handed Daniel Jones a $160 million contract that pays him roughly $40 million per year. Yikes. That’s a ton of money for a pretty average quarterback, albeit one coming off his best season to date anchored by a playoff appearance.

Jones’ deal — there’s more to it, the actual numbers are far lower — is further evidence that the market for starters is through the roof right now (see: Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks). Either way, Jones is a rich man. And his new-found wealth has pushed financial estimates for Jalen Hurts’ potential extension to unfathomable levels.

“That, more than anything else, will set the market for Hurts’ next contract,” wrote Martin Frank of the News Journal. “And that will most likely make Hurts the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.”

If anyone was curious (we were): After Federal, PA state taxes, and local Philadelphia taxes, (not accounting for varying tax rates in states for away games), he would take-home around $22.5-23M per year. — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) March 9, 2023

Spotrac recently upped their market value on him to $44.2 million per year or six years at $265.3 million. While some in the media have suggested Hurts should take a pay cut — why would he ever do that? — the price tag is going to be steep. The Eagles really have no choice. Back up the Brinks truck, baby!

If not, the front office stands to leave a bad taste in their franchise quarterback’s mouth next off-season when he’s eligible for free agency. Hurts has said and done all the right things while developing into an MVP candidate.

Does anyone know where I can get a Brinks truck please?? 💰 Urgent ! — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) January 13, 2023

The other option is to wait and slap the franchise tag on him in 2024, but that’s not the way the Eagles have traditionally conducted business. They have gone 15 straight years without using the tag. It seems unlikely they would start a new tradition and make the most important position on the field the guinea pig.

Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert Looking at Bank-Breaking Deals

Hurts isn’t the only one searching for a contract extension. Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Chargers) hail from the same 2020 draft class as negotiations heat up in the AFC. The Eagles want to make sure they set the market instead of reacting to it, and the only way to do that is to lock Hurts up first.

The best QB’s in the NFL ranked from 1 to Lamar Jackson, according to @maxkellerman. What do you think of his list? pic.twitter.com/lE8iz8DD27 — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) March 8, 2023

Burrow is staring down the barrel of a 6-year, $264 million deal; Herbert is looking at six years at $254.5 million (Spotrac). Those three quarterbacks have established themselves as “franchise cornerstones,” according to Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam. They were all going to get paid. Jones’ mega-deal just shifted the Plinko chips.

Burrow, Hurts and Herbert have all established themselves as franchise cornerstones who have the potential to go down as some of the top signal-callers of their generation, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see their respective teams empty their pockets to keep them in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Jalen Hurts was asked about a potential new contract: “The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning championships.” pic.twitter.com/jCKdAkwAAV — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 14, 2023

Howie Roseman Already Addressed Contract Negotiotians

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked how contract negotiations were going with Hurts during the NFL Scouting Combine. Predictably, Roseman wanted to keep those conversations in-house but he did take time to express his desire to keep Hurts in midnight green.

“You want to find something that he feels really good about,” Roseman told reporters on February 28, “and at the same time that we feel good about and surround him with good players. He knows that. He’s a smart guy. He understands that. That doesn’t mean that it’s not going to be a tremendous contract for him because he deserves that, too.”

The notion Jalen Hurts should take less $ is ridiculous. All the pressure should be on Roseman, to not just manage cap responsibly, but get a deal done before Jones, Jackson, etc. Each big $ QB contract sets stage for next. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 4, 2023

Word will eventually leak out, as things get finalized, but there is an overwhelming feeling it gets done soon. Roseman loves Hurts. Hurts loves Philadelphia. It’s a match made in football heaven.