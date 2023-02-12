Video of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Goes Viral Ahead of Super Bowl 57

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12, quarterback Jalen Hurts will have his No. 1 fan at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, his girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry Rivera Burrows.

Most of the world had no idea that the 24-year-old superstar was in a relationship until he was photographed embracing Burrows following Philadelphia’s 31-7 defeat over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Afterward, cameras captured Burrows carrying an Eagles purse while walking alongside Hurts as he headed to the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, a video of which has since gone viral as fans dig to learn more about the quarterback’s newly-revealed girlfriend.

Jalen Hurts headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/5ItCwYxQoT — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) January 29, 2023

Hurts never posts about his personal life with his 1.2 million followers on Instagram while Burrows keeps her profile private. Her bio section simply features the Brazilian flag and hilariously reads, “love language: wine.”

However, Burrows spent over a year working in the sales and marketing department at E. & J. Gallo Winery in Miami, where through the Culinary Institute of America, she “completed training on wine basics and regions, food and wine pairings, key elements of hospitality and advanced wine service, according to her LinkedIn profile, so Hurt’s girlfriend knows what she’s talking about when it comes to vino.

Neither the Eagles star nor Burrows has spoken publicly about their relationship, but the two met as students at the University of Alabama, per the school’s magazine.

Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend is Bryonna Burrows! Y’all are confusing her with Nicole who is his agent. They met at Alabama. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nki6RT13t1 — Nesh. (@TheMissesSmith) January 30, 2023

While Burrows remains a mysterious figure to the public, she’s a self-proclaimed “extrovert” who works as an Artificial Intelligence Partner at IBM. She earned her undergraduate degree in Spanish and Political Science and her masters in business at Alabama. Burrows currently lives and works in Dallas, Texas, which is about 240 miles away from where Hurts grew up in Channelview, just outside of Houston.

Hurts spent three seasons playing for the Crimson Tide before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility in 2019, while Burrows remained at Alabama, serving as a graduate assistant through May 2019.

Burrows Is an MVP in Her Field

"No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless." -Bry Rivera Burrows #TodayAtUA pic.twitter.com/0ZnXjieOix — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 7, 2017

While Hurts put up an elite performance during the 2022-23 NFL season, completing a career-high 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns, and led the Eagles to 16-1 record in games he started throughout the regular season and playoffs, his girlfriend is an MVP in her own right.

Burrows served as vice president of Alabama’s MBA Case Team, which she called “one of my most memorable moments of grad school” on LinkedIn after helping lead the team to win first place at the seventh annual SEC Championship in 2019.

In addition to creating the “Manderson Social” at Alabma, which is now an annual event that connects alumni with students over dinner and drinks, Burrows was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as an undergraduate, which is “the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women,” per the organization’s website, and graduated with honors.

Before Burrows finished earning her MBA, IBM offered her a job to be their new Senior Client Experience consultant. After the Director of Corporate Partnerships shared the exciting announcement on LinkedIn, Burrows reposted the news and wrote, “Counting down the days! Can’t wait!”

The tech-savvy woman quickly moved up the ranks. After seven months, Burrows became IBM’s Financial Sales Executive and in January 2021, was elevated to Software Financing Leader. One year later, she was promoted to full-time AI Partner. While working at IBM, Burrows was a guest panelist for the company’s Summit Diversity & Inclusion Week. She wrote of the experience in 2021, “I’m fortunate my company allows us the space to converse, listen, and learn from one another. D&I is deeper than gender, skin color, or nationality. It’s about lived experiences that define who we are and better our community and workplace.”

Fox Sports Showed Burrows Celebrating With Hurts’ Friends & Family in Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts taking it all in 💚🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGfrinkVK7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Based on how Burrows was hugging Hurts’ close friends and family while celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship game victory, it seems she’s received the nod of approval from his parents, Averion and Pamela, and siblings, older brother, Averion Jr. and younger sister, Kynnedy.

If the Eagles are able to defeat quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, fans can expect to see Burrows on the field while Hurts proudly hoists the Lombardi Trophy.