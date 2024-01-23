DWTS Fans Want Jason Kelce to Join Season 33 Cast

Could Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce join “Dancing With the Stars” season 33?

While the new season hasn’t even started coming together yet, fans of the show are already thinking about who might be cast when the show returns in the fall. One name being thrown around is Kelce, who has not officially retired from the NFL, but seems to be thinking about his future.

“I don’t even know what involves my future, whether it’s playing football or not,” Kelce said on January 17, 2024 (via X). While the veteran center spends part of the off season trying to devise a plan, it seems some fans are ready to throw his name into the ring of potential ‘Dancing’ contestants.

Jason Kelce Wouldn’t Be the First NFL Star to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Generally speaking, the DWTS cast usually features an athlete each season. In the past, plenty of football players have given ballroom dance a shot, including Antonio Brown, Jacoby Jones, and Emmitt Smith (the latter of whom won a Mirrorball Trophy).

“Since he’s retiring I picture him on dancing with the stars,” one Redditor said, kicking off a new thread. The comment was referencing Kelce saying that he may have played his last NFL game after the Eagles loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15, 2024. Kelce later confirmed that he hasn’t made a decision about his future just yet.

“Omg I would freaking love to see him on DWTS or the masked singer!!” another person wrote.

“As an Eagles and Philly native let me just say, he will definitely win his season if he were to join. Like I’m not even exaggerating, Eagles fans everywhere will go hard for him when it comes to voting,” someone else added.

“I think he would be fun on the show! He is so funny,” a third comment read.

Jason Kelce’s Popularity Has Skyrocketed

While Philly fans are well aware of the guys on their offensive line, Kelce’s popularity has really hit a fever pitch.

In 2023, Kelce starred in a documentary about his time playing football.

“Kelce started documenting what he thought was his final year in the NFL. Instead, the film intimately captures the most epic year in Jason and Travis’s life, from starting a hit podcast together, Jason’s wife Kylie being pregnant with their third child, and ultimately meeting each other at the Super Bowl. All while Jason grapples with the decision of his retirement,” reads the show’s description on Amazon.

Additionally, his brother’s relationship with Taylor Swift has also garnered an extra bit of interest into his life as well as his family. Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast has also become more popular, and Jason Kelce has amassed more than two million Instagram followers to date.

It’s no secret that people love the Kelce brothers and the addition of Jason Kelce to a DWTS cast would undoubtedly be a good move — if production can afford him. And, of course, if he even wants to dance. His on-field moves have been pretty sweet.

