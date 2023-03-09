NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles, Jets Looking at Blockbuster Trade

The familiarity between New York Jets GM Joe Douglas and Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman could set the stage for a blockbuster trade at the 2023 NFL draft. Those two front-office executives know each other’s tendencies very well and, by all accounts, generally like one another. Remember, Douglas was Roseman’s right-hand man in Philly for four years as vice president of player personnel.

That strong relationship has them picking up the phone and getting a deal done. The 33rd Team has proposed a scenario where the Eagles trade down, from No. 10 to No. 13, and swap first-round picks with the Jets on April 27. It’s a win-win for both franchises. New York uses the selection to take Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State). He’s the best pass-protecting left tackle on the board.

Meanwhile, the Eagles slide down three spots and nab Kelee Ringo (Georgia) at No. 13. The speedy cornerback wowed at the NFL Scouting Combine by running the 40 in 4.36 seconds, the fifth-fastest time at the position. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder started 15 games in 2022 for the two-time national champions, recording 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups. He is known for his physicality in coverage and in run support.

Remember that Kelee Ringo started this play blitzing… He can absolutely FLYpic.twitter.com/sHrdECdqmP https://t.co/ftK1thdhzL — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) January 31, 2023

Here is a scouting report on Ringo, via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein:

He is very average at anticipating breaks and transitioning with them to squeeze the top of the route. His physicality in coverage and in run support are big assets in his favor, but there is still work to be done in consistency of coverage. Ringo’s traits will be highly coveted and he has a chance to become a very good NFL cornerback if his route recognition continues to develop.

Kelee Ringo showing off his ELITE coverage skills 👀🔒 pic.twitter.com/SvbTIiewbk — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 5, 2022

Eagles-Jets Blockbuster Nets Georgia’s Jalen Carter

Another mock draft making the rounds on Thursday had the Eagles drafting controversial edge rusher Jalen Carter. The Georgia stud is in a state of limbo after being charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a teammate and a recruiting staff member. He turned himself in on March 1 and was returned to the NFL Combine after posting bond. Carter is widely considered the best overall prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

Carter, a former teammate of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, could go as high as No. 1 or slip into the second round depending on how seriously executives scrutinize his legal troubles. Philly Sports Network recently mocked a draft where Carter lands in the Eagles’ nest at No. 13 following a trade down with the Jets. It would be a steal for Philly if he’s exonerated.

“Big risk? Sure. Big reward, yes,” Mike Greger wrote. “Carter has promised he’ll be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.” Philly steals the best overall player in the draft, plus grabs the 74th overall pick in the process.”

Jalen Carter walking back a guard that’s 347 lbs. & preventing him from being able to anchor is terrifying pic.twitter.com/DPWQeUPnxO — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 26, 2023

ESPN Predicts Top Playmaker Bijan Robinson at No. 10

ESPN draft guru Todd McShay cut right to the chase in his latest mock draft. He projected Bijan Robinson (Texas) — the unquestioned top running back on the board — to the Eagles at No. 10. He is an electrifying rusher with reliable hands, which makes him doubly dangerous as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He’s been compared to Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Bijan Robinson is SPECIAL. Robinson is expected to be the most athletic player in this years NFL Draft. Many scouts believe he will be picked in the Top 15, despise rumors saying otherwise.pic.twitter.com/fHV2VkPR9n — Matthew John B (@Matthew_Bassham) February 26, 2023

He would be the perfect replacement for the one-dimensional Miles Sanders who is headed into free agency. Robinson ran for 1,580 yards last season for the Longhorns while racking up 20 total touchdowns. McShay also noted that he registered 91 broken tackles and called him a “special kind of prospect.”