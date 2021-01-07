Eagles Losing Ex-Lions Coach, Offensive Assistant: Report

The forward-thinking collaborative coaching staff that the Philadelphia Eagles assembled last offseason is crumbling. The team will reportedly not renew the contract for Marty Mornhingweg who served as senior offensive consultant in 2020.

Mornhinweg’s departure comes less than 24 hours after news broke that the Eagles would be moving on from senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello. According to The Inquirer‘s Jeff McLane, the organization will begin a coaching search to hire a formal offensive coordinator. Head coach Doug Pederson will likely remain the lead play-caller in Philly.

Meanwhile, the future of Press Taylor (quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator) remains a question mark. Carson Wentz is rumored to have a tight-knit relationship with Taylor, so the quarterback’s uncertain status could play a deciding factor in that. The Eagles owned the league’s fifth-worst passing offense in 2020 (207.9 yards per game).

Mornhinweg is an NFL lifer with almost three decades of experience, including a stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions (2001-02). He went 5-27 there while being best remembered for his odd choice to “take the wind” and kick the ball to start an overtime game. He also served as a top assistant for 10 years under Andy Reid when he guided the Eagles.

Mornhinweg Played Part in Eagles Drafting Jalen Hurts

Mornhinweg was part of the Baltimore Ravens’ staff that transitioned from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Their relationship has been fiercely debated, but there’s no denying he helped develop Jackson as a rookie.

So when the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round, it was widely viewed as something Mornhinweg may have suggested. Pederson called it a “fair comp” on draft day and admitted the team did lean a bit on Mornhinweg’s history coaching Jackson.

“Marty with his expertise in quarterbacks, just take a look at all these guys. He felt very similar in Jalen as he did in Lamar,” Pederson told reporters on April 25. “But having Marty look at Jalen and his skillset and what he can do, and then how they put plans together, how they designed an offense around putting Lamar in his rookie season and allowing him to play certain plays, it’s all part of the process.”

Jim Schwartz Out, In-House Candidate on Defense

The Eagles are officially moving on from Jim Schwartz at defensive coordinator after the long-time coach announced he was contemplating retirement. It’s only been a few days but all has been quiet on the search for his replacement.

According to The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch, there hasn’t been a “lot of buzz around the league” about the vacant position. He pondered whether the Eagles might promote from within by turning to current defensive line coach Matt Burke or defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel. He also threw out Gus Bradley’s name after the Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with their defensive coordinator.

Pederson thanked Schwartz for his hard work over the last five years, especially during the Super Bowl championship run in 2017.

“I can tell you this: That I truly appreciate Jim Schwartz, and the five years that we’ve worked together,” Pederson said, “and helped the Philadelphia Eagles win a championship in 2017, and he’s really done an outstanding job for us, for me, and obviously the organization.”

