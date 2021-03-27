San Francisco 49ers Sign Ex-Eagles Starting LB

The San Francisco 49ers are stealing a starting defensive player away from the Philadelphia Eagles. Nate Gerry, a converted safety turned linebacker, is heading to the West Coast.

The 26-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2017 and saw action in 46 games. Gerry was shut down on Oct. 30 after undergoing season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury he had been trying to play through. It was a rough year for the Nebraska product who earned the scorn of fans for his struggles in coverage. Gerry allowed 14 catches on 17 targets for 170 yards, per Sports Info Solutions, while generating pressure on 37.5% of his pass rushes last season. He finished with only 57 tackles and one sack in seven starts.

Source says former Eagles LB Nate Gerry is signing with the 49ers pic.twitter.com/72UEe8wElx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 27, 2021

Gerry spent four years in Philadelphia where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2018. He was a favorite of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who used him as his starting middle linebacker and constantly defended his poor play. He leaves town with 163 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He’ll likely fill a reserve role in San Francisco, maybe as a key special-teams player.

As @JClarkNBCS reported earlier, former #Eagles LB Nate Gerry has agreed to a deal w/ the 49ers. I was told a pair of AFC teams were also interested but Gerry chose SF because of the opportunity for more playing time, and the potential to start. 1-year, $1.12 million, per source — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 27, 2021

Contract Details Revealed for DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams are paying top dollar for former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jackson’s one-year deal is worth $4.5 million in base value with incentives that can take it up to $6.25 million. That seems to be a huge investment in a 34-year-old speed threat coming off two injury-plagued seasons. Jackson had 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns (two in the same game) during his two-year Philly reunion.

The one and only DeSean Jackson. @DeSeanJackson10 checkin’ in from @SoFiStadium with a message for the fans! pic.twitter.com/ryDRmUiAGT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 25, 2021

Jackson will likely sign a one-day contract with the Eagles and get inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang his cleats up. He ranks third all-time in receiving yards (6,512) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (35). He was originally drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 draft.

“Philadelphia, you were so welcoming to me and my family, not only when I was a young rookie being drafted in 2008 but also when I returned in 2019,” Jackson wrote in a farewell Instagram post. “I really enjoyed being a part of this team and this amazing community. I personally want to express my gratitude for all the love and support that I’ve always felt being a part of the Philly community.

Eagles Administer 1,000 Vaccinations

The Eagles are doing their part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic by administering vaccinations to those suffering from autism. The team announced it had doled out more than 1,000 vaccinations on Saturday during a clinic at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles Autism Foundation, in partnership with Divine Providence Village, was able to provide a sensory-friendly environment with resources such as a visual schedule, story-based intervention, and quiet rooms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges to individuals with autism and their families,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “We wanted to create an environment that was dedicated to their specialized needs so that members of this important community could be vaccinated in a safe and efficient manner.”

.@eaglesautism provided hope for those on the spectrum Saturday by hosting a vaccination clinic at @LFFStadium in partnership with Divine Providence Village. pic.twitter.com/XnEAd55F3g — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 27, 2021

