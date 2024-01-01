Viral Photo Shows Eagles Star’s Potentially Serious Injury [LOOK]

For the Philadelphia Eagles, Week 18 can not get here soon enough after sustaining a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals. To make matters worse, the latest news shows star receiver DeVonta Smith is dealing with a leg injury. The Philly playmaker was spotted on crutches while wearing a walking boot after the team’s loss to the Cardinals.

DeVonta Smith left the Linc on crutches and a boot on his right leg pic.twitter.com/6WGevdXyJg — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 31, 2023

At the very least, the photo above casts doubt over Smith’s status with the postseason beginning in less than two weeks. Smith had 3 receptions for 30 yards against Arizona.

“This is tough to see,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark detailed with a December 31 message on X. “Could be potentially a serious injury for Devonta Smith.”

The early indications are Smith sustained the injury while blocking on the play below.



Can the Philadelphia Eagles Still Win the NFC East?

The moment the Niners watched the Cardinals take the lead over the Eagles with the 1 Seed on the line pic.twitter.com/VlCW6zEG1h — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) December 31, 2023

The Eagles have more to address than simply unfortunate injury luck. Philadelphia has now lost four of their last five games.

The loss to Arizona not only kills momentum going into the postseason, but could cost Philly the NFC East. The Eagles no longer control their own destiny for the division heading into the final week of the regular season.

Dallas will win the NFC East with a Week 18 victory over Washington. To win the division, the Eagles now need a win over the Giants combined with a Cowboys’ loss to the Commanders.

Heading into Week 18, the Eagles sit as the No. 5 seed and would travel to play the NFC South winner in the Wild Card Round.

The Philadelphia Eagles Need a Win Over the New York Giants & a Dallas Cowboys’ Loss to the Washington Commanders

The good news is the Eagles are significant favorites against the Giants to close out the season. Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 gives Philly a 62% chance to win. These projections have the Eagles as a four-point favorite over the Giants.

Dallas blowing their final game will be the challenge Philly fans will be rooting for in Week 18. These same projections give the Cowboys a 78% chance to defeat the Commanders. The computer has Dallas as a massive nine-point favorite over Washington.

The Eagles have yet to provide details on Smith’s injury. The wideout has been one of the few bright spots on a Philadelphia offense that has sputtered down the stretch. Smith has 78 receptions for 1,036 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 starts this season.

Philadelphia Eagles Star A.J. Brown Declined to Speak to the Media After the Loss to the Arizona Cardinals

AJ Brown in the Eagles walk off the field following a brutal loss to the Cardinals. Their chances of a top seed just took a major hit. pic.twitter.com/U3kvwsEdOZ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 31, 2023

The frustration is mounting in the Eagles locker room as the losses continue to pile up. A visibly frustrated A.J. Brown declined to speak to the media after the team’s loss to the Cardinals.

Brown clearly does not want to make matters worse by saying something amid his frustration. There could be more pressure on Brown in the coming weeks if Smith is forced to miss time with a leg injury.

Here is a look at Brown discussing why he does not want to answer questions.

