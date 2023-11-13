Eagles Urged to Make Eventual Run at Ex-Bills Starting Running Back

There are few roster moves that the Philadelphia Eagles can still make this season this season that will be of consequence. The latest Eagles rumors are taking a look at potential offseason signings. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes Philadelphia should target Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary.

“With D’Andre Swift and Boston Scott scheduled to hit free agency, Philadelphia will be looking for at least one running back on the open market this spring,” Holder detailed in Bleacher Report’s “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 10” published on November 13, 2023. “However, the Eagles also typically like to use a committee approach to the position and are economical with their backfield spending.

“Singletary has shared carries his entire five-year career and has been productive in that type of role with over 3,300 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards entering Week 10. He’s also playing on a one-year, $2.75 million deal and shouldn’t command much more than that in the offseason.”

Could Devin Singletary Be a Philadelphia Eagles’ Replacement Option for D’Andre Swift?

Singletary now plays for the Texans but is best known for being the longtime Bills starting running back. The playmaker has 92 carries for 359 yards and a touchdown through the first ten weeks of the season.

Singletary is one year removed from posting 177 rushes for 819 yards and five touchdowns in 16 starts for the Bills in 2022. The veteran also added 38 receptions for 280 yards and a touchdown through the air.

The running back signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Texans last offseason. Spotrac projects Singletary’s market value to be a three-year, $12 million deal. Yet, it is hard to imagine Singletary commanding this much of a raise given his current production.

Eagles Rumors: D’Andre Swift’s Market Value Projects to be a 4-Year, $29.5 Million Contract

The veteran would likely be an affordable option for the Eagles but does not represent an upgrade from their current situation. D’Andre Swift’s production has fluctuated throughout the season posting 135 carries for 614 yards and 3 touchdowns during the first 10 weeks.

Swift is already having a career yet, but it remains to be seen if the running back is the long-term solution at the position. The running back is in the final season of a four-year, $8.5 million rookie contract.

Spotrac’s projections appear to be a bit inflated for running backs given the lack of sizable deals we saw at the position last offseason. Swift’s projects to have a market value of a four-year, $29.5 million contract.

Under this scenario, Swift would have an average annual salary of $7 million, quite high for an NFL running back. If Swift is able to command this type of deal, the Eagles would be wise to pass on re-signing Swift.

Philly could decline to re-sign Swift and bring in a veteran like Singletary to pair with a rookie running back. Some of the top potential running back prospects for the 2024 NFL draft include Notre Dame’s Audric Estime, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Michigan’s Blake Corum. Regardless, Eagles rumors will heat up as the front office faces an upcoming decision on how to solidify the running back position.