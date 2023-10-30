Eagles Strike Trade With Falcons as Deadline Looms

Breaking Philadelphia Eagles news reveals the team has made a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, but it is not one of the major NFL trade rumors. The Eagles sent defensive lineman Kentavius Street to the Falcons for a 2024 sixth rounder. Philadelphia also sends a 2025 seventh-round pick to Atlanta as part of the deal.

The trade comes after the Falcons lost star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a season-ending injury. While it is not a blockbuster deal, the move does open up a roster spot for the Eagles before the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern on October 31. The deal is sure to spark Eagles rumors that another trade is on the way.

Street played in eight games for Philadelphia this season prior to the trade. The defender appeared in all 17 games for the Saints in 2022 notching 29 tackles and 8 quarterback hits. Street signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Eagles over the offseason.

The defender was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. After playing his first three seasons in San Francisco, Street had a short stint with New Orleans in 2022 before joining Philadelphia.

Eagles Rumors: Philly Could ‘Kick the Tires’ on a Trade With Jets for Dalvin Cook

It remains to be seen if the deal for safety Kevin Byard will be the final trade general manager Howie Roseman strikes. FanBuzz’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo suggested the Eagles could “kick the tires” on a trade for Dalvin Cook.

“Make no mistake, the Eagles are going to need to be significantly more balanced than they were against Washington,” Lombardo explained on October 30, 2023. “It’s possible that general manager Howie Roseman adds an edge rusher at the trade deadline, and could even kick the tires on a running back such as Dalvin Cook.

“However, if this is the same Eagles team on Wednesday that boarded the Amtrak train back to Philadelphia on Sunday evening, Brown makes this offense one of the most feared and effective in the league, even if the rest feels like a bit of work in progress.”

Eagles News: Philadelphia Exploring Trades for Derek Barnett

All signs point to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman remaining active ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Philadelphia is exploring possible deals for pass rusher Derek Barnett. The NFL insider also adds Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell and Jordan Hicks as possible trade targets.

“Want a surprise seller? My understanding is the Eagles are open to deal edge rusher Derek Barnett, who could be a decent addition to someone’s defensive end rotation,” Breer explained on October 27.

“Of course, Philly GM Howie Roseman could also keep buying after landing Titans safety Kevin Byard this week. A big swing (Surtain?) is possible, as is the idea that Philly could add an off-ball linebacker such as a Jewell or Hicks (who happens to be a former Eagle).”

Philly opens as a 3-point favorite over their NFC East rival in Dallas in Week 9. Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 gives the Eagles a 59% chance to win.