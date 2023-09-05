Eagles ‘Must Pursue’ Former $66 Million All-Pro, Analyst Says

Veteran offensive lineman Andrew Norwell is still a free agent, and the Philadelphia Eagles are being encouraged to add him for depth.

Jake Rill of Bleacher Report thinks Norwell’s experience could wind up being a solid asset for an offensive line featuring two young guards with 30 starts between them.

“Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens will head into the 2023 season as the Eagles’ starting guards. They both have a lot of potential, but neither has much experience, considering they’ve started a combined 30 games at the NFL level (all by Dickerson),” Rill wrote on September 4, before pitching Norwell.

“Philadelphia could improve its depth at the guard spots by bringing in a veteran, and there happens to be one on the free-agent market who has played in the NFC East before. Andrew Norwell, a nine-year NFL veteran, remains unsigned after spending the 2022 campaign with the Washington Commanders.”

Andrew Norwell Might Be Interested in Playing for a Contender

Andrew Norwell & Brandon Scherff are both age 30 but the difference is Norwell will cost the #Commanders half as much & has played 698 more snaps over the past 3 years.

✅Top 20 pass blocking grade the past 3 seasons

✅Durable:2967 snaps played in 3 years

🔦#CommandersSpotlight🔦 https://t.co/Cy8PXMMSuz pic.twitter.com/KAJxc7FMIq — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) March 17, 2022

Norwell, 31, spent his first four years with the Carolina Panthers, where he was an All-Pro in 2017. He signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his All-Pro campaign, where he played from 2018-2022. He is nowhere near his All-Pro form, but he is still

In his lone season with the Commanders last year, Norwell started 16 games, playing 1,120 snaps at left guard (639 run block, 481 pass block). He allowed 21 hurries, four quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. While he’s not as talented as anyone currently protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Norwell has proven to be durable, starting at least 11 games a year every season since 2015.

“Unless a team comes along and offers Norwell a starting job, it would make sense for him to join a top playoff contender that could give him an opportunity to experience success,” Rill added. “There are few better franchises to join in that regard than the Eagles.”

Dickerson Is Coming Off Pro Bowl Year in 2022

Entering the season, Jurgens is easily the weakest link for the Eagles’ O-line, largely because he is surrounded by some of the best offensive linemen in football. Still, Philly has the league’s No. 1 ranked offensive line by PFF despite his inexperience as a starter.

In his second season last year, Dickerson started all 17 games at left guard, making his first Pro Bowl. Left tackle Jordan Mailata was a Pro Bowl alternate last season, while veterans Lane Johnson — who hasn’t given up a sack since 2020 — and Jason Kelce both earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors playing at right tackle and center, respectively.

Adding another former All-Pro for depth on the line would be an asset, particularly one with the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Norwell’s versatility. He has predominantly played left guard throughout his career, but he has also played on the right side when needed.

Four-year vet Sua Opeta is behind Dickerson on the depth chart, while Tyler Steen is behind Jurgens at right guard. Norwell is more experienced than both combined. If injury were to strike the group, having a player like Norwell could help the Eagles in a big way.