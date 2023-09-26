Hard-Hitting Panthers DB Named Trade Target for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles could use some help in the secondary, and multiple analysts think Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers could be a name to watch heading into the trade deadline.

Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton named Chinn as an early trade target for the Eagles, and Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice also listed the veteran defensive back as a top player to keep an eye on as the October 31 trade deadline gets closer.

Starting nickel corner Avonte Maddox is out indefinitely while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle and safeties Sydney Brown and Justin Evans both suffered injuries in the Eagles’ 25-11 Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so adding some depth in the secondary seems like it may be a paramount goal for Philly.

Jeremy Chinn Could Be Available, Panthers Beat Writer Says

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reported on September 20 that Chinn may not mesh well enough with what Panthers first-year head coach Frank Reich and company have in mind for their team’s defense.

“Chinn has always been an unusual fit within this defense,” Kaye wrote, adding: “He’s kind of a man without a home, despite the staff’s constant praise of him. While Brian Burns’ name will be thrown around with trade rumors before the deadline, Chinn should probably be right there with him. In the final year of his deal, Chinn could presumably net the Panthers a Day 3 pick on trade market if they decide to move on before free agency and pass up the opportunity for a compensatory pick in 2025.”

Chinn entered the league as a linebacker, but at 6’3″ and 225-pounds, his size is a tad small for the position, so the Panthers transitioned him into a safety. It was a rather seamless move. The versatile and hard-hitting defender is currently playing nickel for the Panthers this season, so he could be a solid addition for the Eagles, who value versatility and could use some depth in the slot.

In 2022, his third year in the NFL, Chinn missed time with a hamstring injury, but he missed just one game over his first two years prior to that. In 11 games last year, he had 70 total tackles (two for loss), six pass breakups, a QB hit and 1.0 sacks. Over his career, Chinn has 309 total tackles (11 for loss), 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Eagles Likely to Add Depth Soon as Injuries Mount

Sidney Brown has a thigh injury and he is questionable. Eagles down Justin Evans as well — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 26, 2023

Mario Goodrich is currently the only player listed in the nickel position on Philadelphia’s depth chart, so the need for depth is a real one. Goodrich, who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spent last season on Philly’s practice squad, so he’s not the most experienced member of the secondary, either.

Goodrich was inactive Week 1, but he played 67% of the team’s defensive snaps Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Adding a player like Chinn would give the secondary an experienced and proven talent in the slot.

It’s unclear what the Panthers might want for Chinn in a trade scenario, but Eagles GM Howie Roseman is as savvy as they come, so if anyone could make something happen, it’s him. Either way, a move at DB seems likely. Stay tuned.