Eagles Playmaker Sounds Off on Jalen Hurts: ‘F****** Respect’

Call it the Micah Parsons’ effect. Everyone has their guard up these days when it comes to protecting Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback — and leading MVP candidate – seems to be under attack on the regular for his rapid development.

It appears as if surging behind a talented offensive line and dynamic set of playmakers is a crime. It’s not. And one of Hurts’ heralded Batman receivers felt the need to vent his frustrations on Instagram. Quez Watkins unleashed a scathing message in defense of Hurts in response to a recent ESPN poll question asking if Hurts should be named MVP. He spelled out what everyone in Philly was thinking in a profane-laden message (via AidanDoc): “Hell yeah!! nobody deserves this s*** more! GIVE HIM HIS F****** RESPECT!!”

Nick Sirianni Credits Hurts’ Improvement: ‘He’s a Stud’

Hurts has improved in every measurable passing metric this season, perhaps none more impressive than his accuracy. The 24-year-old gunslinger has completed 74% of his passes in the pocket which is the best rate since Drew Brees in 2018.

According to head coach Nick Sirianni, it’s the one area where Hurts has blossomed the most. Credit his work ethic first and foremost. Hurts dedicated himself to improving his timing and vision while calling the star quarterback a “stud.”

“I think what he’s most improved on is just his timing with everything, how he’s seeing the field. It all starts with that,” Sirianni told reporters. “You can be as accurate as you want. You can be the most accurate person in the world, but if you’re not seeing it in time, these defensive backs close quick and if you’re not seeing it in time, these defensive linemen can close quick.

“I think the biggest improvement he just keeps getting better at is his vision and how he’s seeing it, and it’s because he works his butt off. He’s always here. He’s always in this building. It doesn’t matter what time of day. It doesn’t matter if the players are in that day or not. He’s always here. Always working on his craft. Always working on getting his body physically ready. Always working on his mind, making sure that’s mentally ready. A tribute to Jalen; he’s a stud.”

"He's always here" "I come in for treatment on our off days, and I see his car already parked here" "He might as well say he lives here" I asked @JalenHurts Eagles teammates & coaches about his work ethic. They say Jalen is at the Novacare Complex early, late, and off days

Eagles Final Injury Report: Reed Blankenship Out

Safety Reed Blankenship (knee) was the only Eagles player ruled out for Sunday’s game against Chicago. Five other guys came into the final practice of the week with injury designations, but all of them were full participants on Friday and declared good to go. That list included starting right tackle Lane Johnson (abdomen) and starting left guard Landon Dickerson (back).

Meanwhile, tight end Dallas Goedert was on the practice field for a third straight day. His status remains up in the air for Sunday as he battles back from a shoulder issue. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to make a decision on whether to activate Goedert.

“I know you guys want the information, but it doesn’t serve me any purpose to do that right now,” Sirianni said on Friday. “He’ll go out there and practice today and see what happens. We’ll see.”