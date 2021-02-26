NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson Coming to NFC East?

Everyone knows the story of the Philadelphia Eagles wanting to draft Russell Wilson in 2012. The Seattle Seahawks took him with the 75th overall pick and Philly settled for Nick Foles 13 picks later. It all worked out in a weird way.

But now Wilson may be making a long-overdue move to the NFC East. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback hasn’t demanded a trade out of Seattle but he is growing a tad impatient with the Seahawks’ front office. There is just enough ill will for Wilson to leak out a list of teams he wouldn’t mind being traded to.

No, the Eagles aren’t one of them. Sorry.

But guess which NFC East rival is one of his preferred destinations? Yup, you guessed it, those dirty Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson would welcome a trade to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears.

Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, his agent Mark Rodgers said to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

The drama all started back on Feb. 9 when Wilson was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show and talked about getting hit too much. He’s been sacked 394 times in his nine-year career which works out to roughly 43.8 sacks per season. Wilson ranked third in sacks (47) for the 2020 campaign as former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz led the league (50).

Russell Wilson says on a videoconference he wants better protection: "I've definitely been hit. I've been sacked almost 400 times. So we've got to get better. I've got to find ways to get better too." Is he frustrated with the Seahawks? "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 9, 2021

Eagles Select Ja’Marr Chase in Mock Draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. isn’t letting all the recent talk of the Eagles possibly drafting a quarterback in the first round alter his mock draft.

He has Philly selecting LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in his latest edition, calling him a true number one who can help formulate a “better evaluation of Jalen Hurts.” Remember, Kiper wasn’t too keen on the Eagles trading away Wentz.

Here is what Kiper wrote about the perceived best receiver in the 2021 draft class and how he fits with the Eagles:

After trading away Carson Wentz, 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts tops the Eagles’ quarterback depth chart. And my feeling is that he has earned a chance to start in Week 1 next season and try to be Philly’s long-term answer, even though he completed just 52% of his passes last season. The Eagles have major salary-cap issues, and this is not going to be a one-year rebuild for new coach Nick Sirianni. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re picking in the top 10 next year as well. Drafting Chase here will allow a better evaluation of Hurts in 2021; he’s a true No. 1 wideout with a high ceiling. After opting out of the 2020 season, Chase will get a chance to work out for teams at LSU’s pro day on March 31, and there’s a chance he could wow scouts and coaches there and end up as the No. 1 receiver in this class.

Fletcher Cox Getting Restructured Contract?

The Eagles’ massive salary-cap issues have been reviewed over and over again. They look to be roughly $43 million in the hole heading into the 2021 season. However, it might not be as bad as everyone thinks.

The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch reports that $21 million of the $31 million in “dead money” charges on Alshon Jeffery’s and DeSean Jackson’s contracts will be pushed into 2022.

Cancel that garage sale: Eagles’ salary cap situation not as bleak as it first appeared https://t.co/1Fa2Y1d2np via @phillyinquirer — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) February 25, 2021

Not only that, but former Eagles president Joe Banner believes that general manager Howie Roseman will restructure Fletcher Cox’s contract to get his $23.9 million cap number down. They could do the same with Brandon Graham who is in the final year of his deal. He’s due $13 million in base salary in 2021 with a $17.9 dead-cap charge.

“Once you’re down to $20 million, you can give Graham an extension, you can restructure Cox, you can move on from Ertz, and you’re almost there,” Banner told Domowitch. “And you haven’t done anything all that damaging, even to the short-term.”

