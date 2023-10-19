Eagles Trade Proposal Sends All-Pro DB to Philly for 3rd Round Pick

A new and intriguing trade proposal has the Philadelphia Eagles swapping a future third-round draft pick in exchange for Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus put together a list of 10 trades that should go down before the NFL’s trade deadline arrives on October 31 and he thinks the Eagles sending a 2025 third-round pick to Tennessee in exchange for Byard is a win-now move.

“Byard’s 2023 salary was reduced to $4 million before the season, which makes him significantly easier to trade at the deadline,” Spielberger wrote on October 18. “And while he’s expressed a desire to remain in Tennessee for the rest of his career, perhaps the chance to contend for a Super Bowl is too hard to pass up.”

The Eagles are currently dealing with a bevy of injuries in the secondary. Safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown battling through injuries, while Justin Evans on IR. Adding a player like Byard now would surely help.

How Much Would a Trade for Kevin Byard Cost the Philadelphia Eagles?

"Kevin Byard doesn't get enough love for being a superstar."@AdamSchein expects another big game from the @Titans safety this week. pic.twitter.com/AwedmLDG51 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022

Per Spielberger, who knows his stuff when it comes to contracts and the salary cap, Byard would be affordable. The Eagles would be inheriting two years and $16,322,222 million of the veteran safety’s contract.

Byard inked a five-year, $70.5 million extension with the Titans in 2019. Getting him at just over $8 million per season would not handcuff Philly in any way. Spielberger also thinks Philadelphia would be willing to be aggressive for a player with Byard’s talents.

“There may not be a middle ground where Tennessee is happy with the return and Philadelphia doesn’t feel like they are giving up too much,” Spielberger noted. “The Eagles also do not have a third- or fourth-round pick in 2024. Ultimately, the Eagles are chasing a ring in what could potentially be the final season for close to a half-dozen franchise legends, so we think they’re willing to be aggressive here.”

With injuries ravaging the secondary, Philadelphia is currently 5-1 and about to begin a brutal upcoming schedule. Adding a safety as skilled as Byard would only be a good thing.

Kevin Byard Has Been One of NFL’s Most Durable Players

ANOTHER INT FOR KEVIN BYARD‼️ Dak picked off on back-to-back possessions 👀 (🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/CFEh1mUDvG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 30, 2022

Byard just turned 30 in August, and he has been one of the most durable players in the league. He has yet to miss a game in his eight NFL seasons. That’s almost unheard of.

A two-time All-Pro selection in 2017 and 2021, the 5-foot-11, 212-pound safety has played in 120 games for Tennessee. Over his career, he has 674 tackles (15 for loss), 19 QB hits, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 63 pass breakups and 27 interceptions.

Last season, in 17 starts, the veteran safety finished with 108 total tackles, six pass breakups and four picks.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Byard has widely been regarded as one of the league’s best safeties. In addition to his durability, he’s athletic and easily one of the best in coverage at the position.

Sure, Byard is on the other side of 30, but he’s still got plenty left and Philly could use some help in the secondary right now. This seems like a deal the 2-4 Titans might be inclined to make if their season continues to move south. Stay tuned.