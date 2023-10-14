Giants WR With Nick Sirianni Connection Named Eagles’ Top FA Target

The wide receiving group for the Philadelphia Eagles is a solid one, but there’s clearly room for improvement, particularly where the team’s WR3 is concerned.

Enter current New York Giants wideout Parris Campbell, who has a past connection to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus pegged Campbell as the top trade target for the Eagles in free agency next year. Sirianni served as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2020, where he worked with Campbell for two seasons.

“Campbell brings a vertical threat out of the slot and played with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni for a few years in Indianapolis,” Spielberger wrote on October 11. “Sirianni looks for strong run-blockers out of the slot, and while Campbell isn’t a wrecking ball, he’s willing to get in the mud over the middle.”

Nick Sirianni Has Had Great Things to Say About WR Parris Campbell

Injuries have plagued the young WR so far in his career. Campbell dealt with a sports hernia, a fractured hand and a fractured foot as a rookie in 2019. An MCL injury limited him to just two games the following year. The injury bug continued to bite him in Year 3, as a foot issue kept him off the field for 11 games.

Sirianni was a big part of the Colts staff that selected Campbell in the second round out of Ohio State. “Coming out of Ohio State, the thing that we liked the most about Parris, besides the player, besides the speed, besides the dynamic plays he made, it was this guy is a leader. He’s a hard worker,” Sirianni said about Campbell in May of 2020.

“A few of his injuries last year were obviously freak injuries that he wants to get past,” Sirianni said then. “I can promise you that he’s working as hard as anybody to get past that. I have so much faith in Parris the person, to get past this adversity, and excel in his future because of it. That’s just the type of kid that he is. That’s why we drafted him.”

Campbell signed a one-year, $4.7 million contract with the Giants this offseason. He has yet to form a strong on-field connection with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, though, so it’s likely he’ll be one-and-done in New York.

Parris Campbell Had Career Year in 2022

Parris Campbell has a nice second gear and his breakaway speed allows him to rack up yardage after the catch. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/LYRhm5jXQM — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 16, 2023

After dealing with numerous injuries over his first three seasons, Campbell had a nice year in 2022. He played in all 17 games (16 starts), catching 63 passes for 623 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. All were career highs. He’s having a slow start to his 2023 campaign, though, despite being fully healthy. So far through five games with New York, Campbell has 16 catches for 85 yards (that’s just 5.3 yards per catch).

Would Sirianni be interested in a reunion? It’s certainly possible, particularly if the 6-foot, 205-pound receiver stays healthy this year. He’s had nothing but glowing things to say about Campbell in the past and he could likely get the best out of the athletic wideout.

The Eagles could use another threat in the vertical passing game. When healthy, Campbell’s combination of size, speed and strength would make him an excellent compliment to A.J. Brown and D’Andre Swift. He would also have a better quarterback throwing him passes in Jalen Hurts.