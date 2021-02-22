Rams, Chargers Interested in Eagles Pro Bowler: Report

Now that the Carson Wentz drama has ended in Philadelphia, it’s time to turn the lens on Zach Ertz. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end has been on the trading block for several months and a deal could be imminent.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have both inquired about Ertz, per Eagle Maven, and the 30-year-old veteran may ask for his outright release if a trade isn’t completed prior to March 17. Ertz is coming off his worst statistical season in 2020 when he caught a career-low 36 balls for 335 yards. It should be noted that he was slowed by injuries all year, including a high-ankle sprain which sidelined him for seven weeks. The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have also reached out to the Eagles about Ertz.

Ertz would prefer to stick around in Philly, but the team cannot afford the lucrative contract extension he is asking for. Negotiations stalled during training camp and never picked up again. The 35th overall pick from the 2013 draft has 561 career receptions for 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns in a midnight green jersey.

The Rams should not trade for Zach Ertz. That is all. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) February 21, 2021

“The culture with the Philadelphia Eagles is one that no matter what is going on, the culture that I know in this organization is that when things are going poorly you get on the practice field and you work harder,” Ertz told reporters at the end of the year. “My time in Philadelphia has been the best experience I’ve ever had.”

Zach Ertz stats since 2016 (Rank among TE) 356 rec (2nd)

3,719 rec yds (2nd)

26 rec TD (2nd) pic.twitter.com/SHFJH3RHv2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 10, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Howie Roseman ‘Sole Problem’ in Philly

Spring cleaning has started early in Philly after Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson left town. And Zach Ertz appears to be headed out the door next.

Yet Eagles general manager Howie Roseman remains safe despite piloting a series of draft-day blunders, coupled with the second-worst salary cap situation in the NFL. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie is thought to have a soft spot in his heart for Roseman and constantly defends him publicly.

“One of the jobs of the general manager is to attract really good people and executives around him because it’s not meant for one person,” Lurie told reporters on Jan. 11. “There’s been mistakes. There’s mistakes, but what I have to look at is the process and I have to look at the performance over time but most importantly I have to look at the process.”

One whole city says Howie Roseman is the “sole problem” https://t.co/oDsj1QuTRL — Shepherd Lone (@kdel2one5) February 21, 2021

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, a league source thinks Roseman is the “sole problem” for Philly’s recent organizational failures. He was stripped of his personnel power once before and it could happen again. Maybe not as quickly as the fans want, but don’t rule it out.

Eagles ‘Sad’ Over Losing Doug Pederson

First, let’s get some real estate news out of the way: Doug Pederson’s South Jersey mansion is up for sale. The five-bedroom, 6,918-square-foot house is located in Moorestown, NJ and fetching a whopping $2.7 million on Zillow. The pictures from inside the residence are great, especially the Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars bobblehead and two braggadocious Lombardi Trophies.

I’ve been told by multiple people the last few days the Eagles are “sad” the Carson Wentz era ended after so much promise Eagles did not want to trade Wentz & fire Doug Pederson but it became clear it was best for the franchise to move forward & they’re excited for future@6abc pic.twitter.com/LyWmaKgnxF — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 21, 2021

Speaking of Pederson, there is a new report claiming that the Eagles are feeling “sad” about the decisions to trade Wentz and fire Pederson. The two men went almost 10 weeks without talking to each other, per reports, and now they are both gone. The Eagles felt “it was best for the franchise to move forward” by making those difficult changes. Onward and (hopefully) upward.

READ ALSO: