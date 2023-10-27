Lakers Star Sounds Off on Suns’ Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the most unique players in NBA history. You can argue that he was the league’s first “unicorn.” At 6-foot-10, Durant possesses otherworldly guard skills. He can score with ease, as well as set the table for his teammates. Before Los Angeles and Phoenix squared off for the first time this season on October 26, Lakers rising star Austin Reaves said he believed that the Suns superstar was “unstoppable” as far as his jump shot is concerned.

“I think when KD misses, it’s more so he missed. You can play great defense, you can get a good contest, you can compete and try to make it harder for him, but he’s 7 foot with a 7-foot-15 wingspan. So anytime he shoots it, especially for me — 8-foot-3, what is that? — but anytime he releases it [the shot is unstoppable],” Reaves said via ESPN.

“I think I saw it was in the Finals when he was in Golden State, they paused at the top of his release and he was releasing it at like 10-2 or something. So, he’s releasing it over the rim. For me, that’s impossible to get to, especially as I’m trying to play good defense. But you just try to make it hard for him. He’s a world-class player for a reason.”

The Lakers won 100-95, evening both teams’ records at 1-1.

Suns Injuries Could Put Them in Hot Water

In just the second game of the season, the Suns are already dealing with injuries to star players. All-Star guard Bradley Beal missed the first game of the season as he is dealing with a back injury. Beal did not suit up for game two either, and Devin Booker also did not play because of a toe injury. It has put the Suns underneath a microscope.

For those who may be tardy to the party, the NBA is stepping up its effort to combat load management this season. Because load management affects so many parts of the game, such as ticket sales, gambling, and the overall integrity of the game, the NBA has decided to ban teams from sitting two or more All-Stars in the same game without having a reasonable cause. Otherwise, the NBA will launch an automatic investigation to see if resting the stars was warranted.

Because Beal and Booker did not play, in a nationally televised game nonetheless, Phoenix will be the first team to be put underneath a microscope in the NBA’s new regime this season.

Kevin Durant Makes History in Loss to Lakers

Because Beal and Booker did not suit up against the Lakers, Durant had the green light on offense. The Suns forward netted a season-high 38 points on the night, albeit in a losing effort, as they fell to the Lakers 100-95, suffering their first loss of the season.

But it wasn’t all bad – at least not for Durant. In the loss to the Lakers, he passed Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon to move into 12th place on the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorers list.

He now has 26,949 career points and could pass Moses Malone, who has 27,409 points to move himself into the top-10. Even more impressive is that Durant is the only player in the top 20 who has yet to play 1000 career games.