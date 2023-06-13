Alex Highsmith Breaks Silence on Steelers Contract Talks

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to break before the demands of training camp, one order of business lingers: the future of Alex Highsmith. Heading into his fourth season, he’d be playing on the final year of his rookie deal should a new one not get hammered out before kickoff.

Highsmith first spoke about contract talks in an official capacity during a media scrum following organized team activities (OTAs). Though he’s not sure where things stand contractually, he has a good feeling. “I’m optimistic. I love being around the guys. I’m just grateful to even be in this position.

Some players opt for limited individual drills while their contract is being negotiated between their club and agent, while some don’t show up at all (OTAs are voluntary). T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson were all hold-ins, but Highsmith values getting work in over the risk of potential injury.

“I don’t really know where things stand but I just know I want to be here working. I’m just grateful for the opportunity that I have. I don’t know what the future holds, but I really hope it’s here. I’m confident. We’ll see if something gets worked out. I really want to be here. I’m someone who always likes to work, I love working and that’s why I’m here.”

Highsmith’s estimated value, according to salary-tracking website spotrac.com, is $13.9 million per season. But an inside source of Behind the Steel Curtain editor Jeff Hartman’s said it’s looking like a significantly higher value at $17 million.

Time With Steelers Has Flown for Alex Highsmith