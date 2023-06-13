Alex Highsmith Breaks Silence on Steelers Contract Talks

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to break before the demands of training camp, one order of business lingers: the future of Alex Highsmith. Heading into his fourth season, he’d be playing on the final year of his rookie deal should a new one not get hammered out before kickoff.
Highsmith first spoke about contract talks in an official capacity during a media scrum following organized team activities (OTAs). Though he’s not sure where things stand contractually, he has a good feeling. “I’m optimistic. I love being around the guys. I’m just grateful to even be in this position.
Some players opt for limited individual drills while their contract is being negotiated between their club and agent, while some don’t show up at all (OTAs are voluntary). T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson were all hold-ins, but Highsmith values getting work in over the risk of potential injury.
“I don’t really know where things stand but I just know I want to be here working. I’m just grateful for the opportunity that I have. I don’t know what the future holds, but I really hope it’s here. I’m confident. We’ll see if something gets worked out. I really want to be here. I’m someone who always likes to work, I love working and that’s why I’m here.”
Highsmith’s estimated value, according to salary-tracking website spotrac.com, is $13.9 million per season. But an inside source of Behind the Steel Curtain editor Jeff Hartman’s said it’s looking like a significantly higher value at $17 million.
Time With Steelers Has Flown for Alex Highsmith
Alex Highsmith was a COVID pandemic rookie; a tough time to transition from NCAA to the pros. The Pittsburgh Steelers took him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, and time has flown since then. “It’s still surreal going to my fourth year now,” he said. “Seems like yesterday I was driving [to Pittsburgh] during COVID.”
Fast forward to today, June 13, and the Steelers are about to embark on three days of minicamp through June 15. Perhaps Highsmith will take this round a little lighter, as the most critical phase really comes with the start of training camp on July 27.
Minkah Fitzpatrick’s record-setting four-year, $73.6 million extension came down at the conclusion of minicamp and Highsmith would like nothing more than the same timing for him. There’s a lot to be said about going into training camp with a clear head and not the business side of ball weighing on your mind.
“That would be awesome,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m confident with the way things are going. … Right now, I just want to focus on ball.”
Expectations Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Has for Himself
2022 was a career year for Alex Highsmith. He produced a career Pro Bowl-caliber season with 63 tackles (12 for loss), 20 QB hits, 14.5 sacks (5th in NFL) and five forced fumbles (2nd in NFL).
“I was just watching my game film throughout the offseason,” he said. “I played far from my best ball. I have so much more in me than I did last year. There were some games where I wasn’t producing like I should. I feel like I could play into a whole nother level and a whole lot better, so I’m just coming out to prove that this year and continue to build on what I did last year.”
While less disruptive with T.J. Watt sidelined, he managed to contribute 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a defended pass and one forced fumble.
This year with a healthy Watt, the sky is the limit for Alex Highsmith.