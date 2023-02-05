James Harrison’s Video Response to Accusations by Ex-Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Another week, another weird story concerning Antonio Brown. This time the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is throwing accusations around about his former teammate.

Via a February 3 Instagram Live, Brown said claimed that James Harrison gave him the CTE that’s causing his “aggressive behavior.”

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL, and he hit me one time. And, ever since he hit me, I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE,” Brown said.

Harrison, who played in the league for 16 years, shared a hilarious response after learning of Brown’s claim. Taking the high road, Harrison tweeted the infamous video of actor Idris Elba choking on a flaming hot chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones” to depict his response to Brown’s claim.

“Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning,” Harrison posted.

Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning. 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/KmfYilqpbG — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) February 4, 2023

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a brain condition said to be linked to repeated head injuries, blows to the head and concussions. The condition cannot be formally diagnosed until after the person has died, such as in the case of Steelers Hall of Fame center Mike Webster. The test is conducted by performing a brain tissue analysis.

Years-long speculation has been that Brown’s behavior is due to a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Vontaze Burfict of the Cincinnati Bengals.

This was the hit that changed his career and his life. James Harrison certainly didn’t give him CTE and that’s not a fight he should be tryin to pick https://t.co/aqROB0J8bk pic.twitter.com/XpjxVtIYUv — Alex SAW BLACKPINK (@honeymoondejavu) February 5, 2023

The Recent History of Ex-Steelers Receiver Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown craves the limelight and enjoys making a spectacle of himself. He remains a free agent since the infamous scene of him removing his jersey and storming off the MetLife Stadium field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown was released later that week.

Fast forward five months to May 2022, when Brown triggered Steelers fans by tweeting that he wanted to “retire a Steeler.”

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Brown made the news in December 2022 after domestic violence charges were brought against him. Two months prior, he was ordered to pay a truck driver over $1 million for an alleged 2020 assault. In January 2023, his Snapchat account was suspended after posting explicit content about the mother of his four children.

Brown causes trouble everywhere he goes. Even Mike Tomlin, well-known as a player’s coach, didn’t want to deal with him. The Steelers traded the disgruntled receiver to the then-Oakland Raiders for a pair of draft picks. Brown’s stint in Oakland was brief but not as brief as his two-week stay with the New England Patriots. He was out of the league for more than a year before Tom Brady beckoned him to the Buccaneers. At least he got a Super Bowl ring out of it.

No matter what the cause of Antonio Brown’s outlandish behavior, it truly is unfortunate. He was off to a Hall of Fame career, and now he’s just a laughing stock.

Anniversary of Steelers Super Bowl, James Harrison Record

It’s been 14 years since the Pittsburgh Steelers last won a Super Bowl. On February 1, 2023, the team’s social media team celebrated with a series of highlights from the 2009 Super Bowl. One of the most notable plays was an interception return by linebacker James Harrison. After picking off Cardinals’ Kurt Warner, Harrison took it 100 yards to the house. The play still stands as the longest interception return in Super Bowl history.