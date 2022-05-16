Antonio Brown Makes Latest Plea to Steelers in Viral Tweet

Antonio Brown came into the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and he wants to formally end his career in Pittsburgh, too. At least that’s the sentiment he expressed on Twitter on the morning of Monday May 16, when he wrote: “Just wanna Retire A Steeler.”

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Some observers took that to mean he wanted to play for the Steelers again, which prompted him to send a follow-up tweet in which he clarified his stance:

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Antonio Brown Was Last Seen Leaving an NFL Field Mid-Game

At the present time, Brown remains a free agent. He was last seen in the NFL leaving the field mid-game during his team’s January 2, 2022, comeback win over the New York Jets, when he was still a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A few months ago he floated the idea of joining the Cleveland Browns, seemingly inspired by the Browns having acquired former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But there has been little to no interest in his services since he was released by the Buccaneers in early January.

It’s possible that Brown — who turns 34 years old on July 10 — will get another chance in the NFL, but it’s doubtful a team would sign him before the 2022 regular-season gets underway, when meaningful football is being played.

AB Has Been an NFL Vagabond Since Leaving Pittsburgh

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft (No. 195 overall) out of Central Michigan. He initially made his mark as a punt and kickoff returner, but soon demonstrated elite ability as a wide receiver.

AB went on to play a total of nine seasons in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl seven times and earning All-Pro honors four times (2014-17). The Steelers proceeded to trade Brown to the Raiders in March 2019, but he never took the field for the silver & black. A shouting match with then-general manager Mike Mayock directly led to his exit from Oakland.

Brown went on to join quarterback Tom Brady in New England and played one game for the Patriots in 2019 before following Brady to Tampa Bay and playing a total of 15 games with the Buccaneers in 2020-21.

Antonio Brown Was on Track to Be Enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

If Brown doesn’t play in the NFL again, he’ll finish his career with 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdown receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. He also has an impressive track record as a kick returner. Over the course of 146 career games, he’s had 187 punt returns for 1,761 yards and four touchdowns; he’s also returned 47 kickoffs for 1,173 yards and a touchdown.

Before he left Pittsburgh, Brown was on track to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. But he’s only had 91 receptions for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns in the three seasons since.

Meanwhile, Brown has been devoting a significant portion of his time to a music career. In fact, he released a video for his song “Pit Not the Palace” just hours after the Buccaneers-Jets game on January 2, 2022.

AB is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in late July.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• ‘Explosive Edge Talent’ Named Steelers’ UDFA to Watch

• Son of Steelers Hall of Famer Trying out at Rookie Minicamp

• Steelers Waive Guard to Make Room for Ex-Panthers, Chargers Tackle

• ‘Jaguars Make ‘Strange Move,’ Waive Former Steelers Kicker Matthew Wright

• Steelers Named ‘Potential Landing Spot’ for Pro Bowl CB: Giants Insider

